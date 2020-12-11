Spring wheat market range-bound in December

With the holiday season fast approaching, the spring wheat market has continued to be “a little range-bound.”

“We’ve had some periodic tough days and then we catch a bounce as the market tries to balance between some of the unexpected strength we’ve seen in corn and soybeans during the fall, as well as other crops including canola, flax, pulse crops and the reality that world wheat supplies are still fairly plentiful,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Although, as you segment the market, there are some types of wheat that are tighter than others.”

Peterson noted that more pressure in the wheat market recently is coming from the fact that Australia and Argentina are both into their harvests, and while Argentina’s harvest is below expectations in some regions, the Australian crop is “phenomenal,” and likely their second largest crop on record. Also, Australia hasn’t had any significant quality issues other than some lower proteins, and generally they’ve had good harvest weather in most areas.

“So they’re expected to ramp up the pressure on U.S. export opportunities in South Asia where they have a logistical advantage,” he said. “Currently they have a trade dispute with China, which probably does help us out a little bit up in that market.”

Looking at current Minneapolis wheat futures, Peterson noted that all of the cash trade has moved off of December to the March futures, which are now in that $5.45 range. The October high for the March futures was $5.95, so current levels are down 50 cents.