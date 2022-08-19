Spring wheat market stuck in trading range

The spring wheat market has been stuck in place and looking for some new news to provide some direction.

“The market is searching for some solid direction or momentum,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We’ve been stuck in a trading range since early August. Granted, it’s a fairly wide trading range of 40-50 cents, but the general trajectory has been lower simply because we’re approaching harvest of what looks to be a pretty good spring wheat crop.”

Peterson pointed out that, as of mid-August, forecasts for hot, dry conditions in the heart of the U.S. Corn Belt have tempered quite a bit as the region has had more rain and cooler conditions. That’s a “headwind” that impacted all the grain commodity markets during the first half of August.

He also noted that there’s starting to be some global concern about an economic slowdown, which has been more than expected in China. That, obviously, could deflate some of the commodity markets.

“From an inflation standpoint, that might be positive, but in terms of demand for commodities, it’s certainly something we’ll have to watch,” he said.

So, going forward, what are going to be the new factors that will drive the market? One will obviously be harvest reports as spring wheat harvest gets rolling further along. As of Aug. 15, USDA’s weekly crop progress report showed 16 percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop was harvested, which is well behind the average of 35 percent for this time in the season.

“We’re lagging a little. Progress to date, as expected, parallels the planting conditions this spring and the overall weather conditions,” he said.

Across the region, South Dakota’s spring wheat harvest was 72 percent complete while Montana was at 26 percent, Minnesota at 12 percent and North Dakota was just 5 percent complete. Normally, harvest in North Dakota is close to 30 percent by this time. South Dakota and Montana had an earlier planting season, and also have been much drier.

“We’ve got a lot of discovery yet to do on the spring wheat crop. Certainly the eye test from visually looking at the fields, it looks very promising,” he said, adding that some of the early harvest for other crops before spring wheat, like winter wheat and barley, have been holding up very well on yields.

“We anticipate the same thing for more of the spring wheat harvest,” he said.

In North Dakota, the big question will be not so much about the first segment of the crop that was planted, but rather in some of the later-planted areas where there’s been some heat and extended dryness. Are the yields going to be able to hold up?

In terms of quality, Peterson said it’s simply too early to really give a bias one way or the other. That said, there have been some pockets of some lighter test weights, but overall the test weights have been average to above. Proteins have not been exceptionally high, but generally above 14 percent, but there are no premiums this year for protein anyway.

“The bigger issues would be if we see some heavier pockets of DON or Fusarium pressures in portions of the crop. Producers were vigilant with fungicide, so hopefully it will not be a concern. South Dakota has been struggling a little with ergot. We’ll have to see if that becomes a problem in parts of North Dakota’s crop,” he said.

USDA’s Aug. 12 production report confirmed what producers, crop scouts, and analysts have been seeing in the fields, according to Peterson. USDA pegged the 2022 spring wheat crop at 47.8 bushels per acre.

“It’s not a record, but compared to last year's 32 bushels per acre, it’s a remarkable rebound, especially in light of the delayed planting, and certainly much higher than many people expected in early June,” he said.

North Dakota is pegged to potentially hit a record spring wheat yield of 52 bushels per acre. Nearby, Minnesota is at 56 bushels per acre, and Montana, which has struggled with drought and a shortage of moisture all year, is at 28 bushels per acre. South Dakota, which was closer to 50 bushels earlier this summer, is at 44 bushels per acre now, due to late summer heat that has hurt some of their crop in the west.

“We’ll see if those numbers hold as the combines start rolling,” he said.

USDA also updated its overall U.S. wheat production estimate. Gains in spring wheat production were offset by a slight reduction in winter wheat production. The U.S. is looking at about a 1.78 billion bushel (BB) crop this year. That compares to 1.65 BB last year.

“It’s not a dramatic increase, but the improvement the spring wheat crop has made since early June has more than offset the decline in the winter wheat crop,” he said. “Unless something dramatic shows up when the combines start rolling, final U.S. production should end up close to that, so then it’s going to come down to demand.”

A couple positives in the August report, according to Peterson, is that USDA raised food use of wheat, or U.S. domestic mill grind, last year to a record high of 972 million bushels (MB). There has been very good domestic mill grind despite some supply chain issues. This year, USDA has estimated food use at 970 MB, just short of the record, but still a very strong level.

On the export end, USDA is projecting 825 MB in exports. That compares to 800 MB last year.

“Our headwinds on the world stage, unfortunately, are that USDA revised the size of the Russian wheat crop to a record level, which many people were anticipating, at 3.2 billion bushels. It just took USDA a little while to reach that,” Peterson said, adding that it’s almost double the U.S. crop size. USDA also raised the potential size of the Canadian crop. An obvious big concern is harvest issues if it gets late north of the border.

USDA also raised world wheat trade by 3.5 percent, and while the U.S. is expected to garner a share of that, Canada and Russia are expected to be the biggest benefactors of that increase.

Peterson also noted that the Ukraine export corridor seems to be working with more than 15 vessels that have moved product, primarily corn and soybeans, but there’s been a vessel or so of wheat, as well.

“That’s been a little bit of a drag on the market. We’ll see how long those movements are able to continue,” he said.

The next big thing for the U.S. is what demand will be. As of mid-August, U.S. export sales have been improving and were behind last year’s pace by just 1 percent.

“We had been much further behind earlier, so it’s positive to see that sales on the books are now running 11 percent ahead of a year ago,” he said. “That implies that customers have been making purchases with this drop in the market. I think some of the dryness in the EU has opened up some corridors for us.

“We’ve seen some acceleration in sales for all wheat, but there is still a ways to go. And even though Russia and Ukraine are shipping and exporting more than expected, they still carry a ton of risk for buyers who overload purchases on someone as untrustworthy as Putin, or a country that’s been torn in shambles like Ukraine,” he continued. “I still think that will work to our favor as the year goes on and that we’ll pick up some demand that is traditionally from those markets.”

For spring wheat specifically, exports were at 90 MB as of mid-August, which compares to 92 MB a year ago, just slightly behind.

“USDA is projecting that our spring wheat exports will increase 12 percent. As is always the case, buyers are waiting for harvest time lows as more of this crop comes off and we see where the quality is,” he said. “We are anticipating a continued acceleration in buying.”

Looking ahead, the biggest competitor to the U.S. will be Canada if they’re able to get their crop off in a somewhat reasonable time and then look at the quality of the crop there, as well as here in the U.S.

“There could be some pockets of lower protein just with the type of yields we’re expecting. And I think fertilizer might have been constrained in some areas just because of the expense and the lateness of the season. Other than that, it’s going to be the market trying to work out of the trading range until it gets a better picture of our crop and it gets a sense of demand going forward,” he concluded.