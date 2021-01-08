Spring wheat prices continue to show strength

Commodity markets are generally slower over the holidays and prices generally reflect that, but this is a new year and spring wheat prices are actually showing some strength.

“Spring wheat continues to see some strength. The Minneapolis March futures today (Jan. 4) were trading around $6, so that would be up about 30 cents from the last market report,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that altogether, since the beginning of December, prices are up about 50 cents. That puts cash prices between $5.20 and $5.65.

“There’s not really one specific reason for the price increase. I still think one of the big things is that we are seeing some spillover support from other commodities, specifically soybeans and corn have really seen prices advance recently due to strong demand and that has continued to provide support to wheat, as well,” she said.

“One of the reasons for that is because as we look toward planting time, wheat needs to stay competitive with the other commodities to compete for acres,” she continued. “There is some concern right now that wheat is not as competitive as some of the other crops, so I also think that’s helping to hold up wheat prices a little bit.”

Olson noted there is already starting to be a lot of talk and guesses in terms of acreage in 2021.

“We’ve seen wheat make some gains recently, but I would still say some of the oilseeds and specialty crops are going to be more competitive price-wise. That and the moisture conditions as we get into planting will be pretty important,” she said.