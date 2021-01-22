Spring wheat prices continue to trend upward

At the time 2020 came to an end, wheat prices were on an uptrend and they have continued upward, giving producers something to smile about as the new year began.

“Going back to the beginning of December, wheat prices have continued to trend upward. In fact, in that time period, spring wheat prices have increased almost a dollar,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“For example, on Jan. 19, the Minneapolis March futures were trading at just under $6.50. That put cash prices around the region between $5.75 and $6.25.

“Obviously those prices are starting to look more attractive, but the downside is that other commodities are extremely price competitive, as well, especially the oilseeds and pulses,” she said. “One of the reasons we are continuing to see wheat prices increase is to keep up with the other commodities.”

Adding to that momentum was the release of a number of reports on Jan. 12 from USDA that did contain some bullish news.

Olson pointed out that corn and soybeans have been the main drivers in the market. In the case of soybeans, USDA reduced production and stocks, both of which were mostly expected, but it did confirm the tight soybean situation.

“USDA also lowered the production estimate for corn, which was a pretty big surprise. Obviously, we saw the markets respond there,” she said. “The wheat numbers actually had a few surprises, as well. USDA increased the feed and residual number by 25 million bushels (MB), and that was not expected at all.”