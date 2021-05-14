Spring wheat prices experiencing nice rally

Spring wheat prices were in rarified air nearing $8 during the first week of May before sliding back somewhat. Still, as of May 10, prices were still hovering around $7.50.

“We had been seeing spring wheat futures continue to rise. The July futures fell just short of $8 at its high,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “But then today (May 10) we went down hard – about 45 cents. That makes you start to wonder just how long that increase can keep going.

“Basically this has been a weather-driven market,” she continued. “Some areas that had major dry conditions did receive some precipitation over the Mother’s Day weekend, and today we’re seeing the market react to that.”

The Minneapolis July futures closed down on May 10, but was still at $7.53. That puts cash prices between $6.85 and $7.10 around the region.

This market has really been following the weather. Besides the rain in parts of the Northern Plains, another thing over the weekend was that most of the major Corn Belt received fairly widespread precipitation and that negatively impacted the corn market, which wheat has been following. Also, areas of the winter wheat region and the spring wheat region got some moisture, as well.

“If we look at how the market reacted today, some might think the drought is over and that’s definitely not the case,” she said.

Looking at North Dakota in particular, most of the precipitation fell in the southwest part of the state, which was great because that area had missed pretty much every moisture event this spring. Precipitation amounts ranged anywhere from a half-inch to almost 1.5 inches in that area and then some snow on top of that.