While the spring wheat market was trying to maintain heading into the holiday season, other commodities like soybeans, corn and canola were seeing more strength and higher trends.
According to Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, the spring wheat the market continues to try to get back to its November high. As Thanksgiving approached, the wheat market was being pulled by other commodities.
“In Minneapolis wheat, as has been the case over the last month or so, most of the strength has been first in the soybean and corn markets, then the winter wheat market and then spring wheat,” Peterson said. “Spring wheat has just been kind of along for the ride with some of the other strength going on in the other markets.”
Peterson explained that’s more a function of spring wheat supplies being a little more comfortable relative to some of the other classes of wheat.
“We’ve got good demand, but with what’s happening in some of these other commodities, primarily soybeans, is big demand from China,” he said. “But then they’ve also got weather concerns with the South American crop adding fuel to the fire. The U.S. (soybean) crop did not come in as big as expected, so they’ve got kind of a double support going.”
In the winter wheat classes, especially for hard red winter, the U.S. has had good early-season export sales, and supplies are relatively tight. He also noted that roughly 40 percent of the hard red winter wheat crop is considered in drought condition as it’s heading into winter dormancy.
Looking at prices over the last few weeks, Minneapolis wheat futures was at $5.48, which is down from its November high of $5.62. In October it had been as high as $5.85.
Chicago wheat was at $5.93, which is down from $6.13 in November. The October high was $6.37.
In a unique situation, Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures are at $5.50, a premium to spring wheat, but down from the November high of $5.60, and the October peak of $5.75.
“So all the wheat markets have kind of set back a bit after gaining some strength in October,” he said. “Part of that was that as our prices rallied we kind of priced ourselves out of some export business. We’ve got a good level of export sales on the books now, but the last couple of weeks it’s been a little slimmer and more of the sales have been tipped to the Black Sea region.
“And we also have the Australian harvest, which is 50 percent complete now, so there’s more competition coming on in parts of Asia and that’s added a bit more pressure to the wheat market,” he continued. “What’s going to be the hinge for wheat prices over the next little while and into next spring is what happens with soybeans, because that’s really been the big driver in the market.”
Lately, soybean prices have been approaching $12 per bushel on the futures, which would be up from the November high of $10.50. In October the price was only $10, so that’s a very substantial rally. Corn is somewhat similar at about $3.50 in October and it’s up to about $4.25 at the present time.
“In the short run, if domestic or international buyers are going to want wheat right now, the cash market is signaling producers to sell soybeans or corn, even canola is a very attractive price,” Peterson said. “So there’s just not a lot of incentive for producers to sell even though we’ve had some price strength since harvest. I think as long as those other markets can hold up, that’s certainly positive for wheat going forward.”
Going into next year Peterson noted there’s already a lot of discussion about what’s going to happen with 2021 plantings because current wheat price levels are not high enough to help hold acres in light of where corn, canola and bean prices are.
“If we look into 2021, soybean prices are back down to $9.50, but nonetheless, the wheat market is going to need to do some more work over the winter to try and attract acres,” he said.
On the supply side, the big concern is the fact that world supplies are still in a comfortable position in 2020. Looking forward to 2021, Peterson noted there’s still concern regarding ongoing drought in the U.S. hard red winter wheat region, as well as part of the Black Sea region, but that’s gotten to be a bit of old news with winter approaching.
In the interim, the U.S. has had pretty good export demand. Looking at current export sales, U.S. wheat sales are at 634 million bushels (MB) in sales as of mid-November, which is up from 574 MB last year – a 10 percent increase. Hard red winter wheat sales are 7 percent ahead with 228 MB in sales, and hard red spring wheat is running 13 percent ahead with 176 MB in sales. For hard red spring wheat, the U.S. has had very strong demand from the Philippines and Japan with both markets about 15-20 percent higher than a year ago. Vietnam is also showing about a 40 percent increase in sales, and the U.S. has also had steady to slightly higher sales to traditional customers like Taiwan, Korea and Mexico.
“We’ve just had very good demand although it has slowed a bit over the last week,” he said. “We’ll see what happens going forward. But, as big a crop as Australia has, it’s probably good that we’ve got some sales on the books in parts of Asia.”
One of the unique things in the market this year is that hard red winter wheat has moved to a premium over hard red spring wheat. It’s not that it’s never happened, but it is pretty rare, Peterson noted, adding that at some of the local elevators 12-13 percent protein hard red winter is at a premium price to 14 percent protein hard red spring.
“While that’s certainly disappointing for spring wheat producers on the front end, I think that as the year progresses, and we’re already seeing it play out to some degree, I think we’re going to start buying some demand away from hard red winter wheat in both the U.S. domestic mill market, as well as some export markets,” he said. “We’ll see how that plays out through the winter.”
Looking to the north, Canada has had a pretty good run on their spring wheat exports and are running about 39 percent ahead in shipments for the August-September time period compared to a year ago with about 128 MB shipped out. Peru, Mexico, the United Kingdom and China are some of their growth markets this year.
Peterson pointed out that local prices were in the $4.75-$5.20 range, which is off from the mid-October highs.
“Hopefully we can continue to strike out some more gains as we get into the winter months. With the strength in a lot of the other commodities, the market is going to have to incentivize spring wheat producers to sell because the wheat market just hasn’t seen the gains the other commodities have,” he concluded.