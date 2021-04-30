Spring wheat prices keep on climbing

While producers are watching the weather and making limited headway with spring planting, they’re also watching spring wheat prices climb up and up.

“We’ve really seen some impressive price movement in the spring wheat market compared to two weeks ago,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “The nearby spring wheat futures are up about 80 cents and we’ve seen some big daily movement. Even today (April 26) we closed 25 cents higher. So from April 1, we’re up over $1. That puts cash prices around (the region) at $6.80 to $7.10. That’s about $1 higher than when I talked to you two weeks ago.”

One of the main factors for this current rally is that corn and soybean prices are very strong and wheat needs to keep up with those prices to get acres, according to Olson.

“Corn prices, we’ve seen them rise primarily on concerns of tight supplies. If we look at the South American corn crop, mainly in Brazil, they’ve been very dry and that is affecting their second corn crop,” he said. “Higher soybean prices are primarily due to strong demand.”

For both corn and soybeans, USDA’s March 31 Prospective Planting report showed potential acreage that was lower than expected, so those crops, and wheat, are trying to buy some of those acres.

The other thing still pushing the market higher is the weather.

“It’s been fairly cold, and not just up here (in the Northern Plains). That’s delayed planting in the row crops and for wheat,” she said. “There is some concern about winterkill in areas of the hard red winter wheat region because they too got cold.”