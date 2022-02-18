Spring wheat prices locked in trading range

After a sell-off in January, followed by a bit of recovery the first part of February, the spring wheat market seems to have been locked into a trading range a bit over $9.
“The nearby futures for Minneapolis seem to want to hold in that $9-$9.50 range, which is certainly up from January, but it seems to run out of steam once it hits that $9.50 level,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
A number of factors in the market are contributing to the current price situation. One of the variables that tends to be more positive for prices on the days when the market is stronger is ongoing drought concerns in the U.S. hard red winter wheat region. However, a lot of skeptics say it’s too early to be worried about drought there.
“I think there’s some uncertainty about hard red spring wheat acreage recovery, even though we’ve got some very strong prices. The big question is – are they high enough to hold acres in the face of very strong corn and soybean prices? Canola and many other crops are also showing good profit potential,” he said.
Peterson also noted the potential conflict between Ukraine and Russian tends to support the market, just with the potential for restrictions of Ukrainian or Russian exports. The market also picked up some carryover influence from the soybean market, which has been pretty strong of late. Part of it is demand-driven, but also the weather in South America has helped push the market.
“But then we hit days where the negative variables take over,” he said. “The big one is still that export demand remains very sticky for U.S. wheat. We continue to struggle to meet USDA’s export projections and so (USDA) will lower them. Now we’ve got the last four months of the marketing year to see a pick-up in demand, and hopefully that will happen.”
The other issue that’s happened domestically is that some of the end-users, who are further up the line, like bakers and durum/pasta manufacturers, are running into supply line issues like getting boxes or packaging materials and other products as well as labor and trucking issues.
“So they’ve had to choke back their flour needs, which then chokes back what the mill needs,” he said. “We haven’t seen a sharp drop in actual consumption, it’s just more that ongoing supply chain issues.”
Looking at the Ukraine/Russia conflict, Peterson pointed out that when it seems to be intensifying, it supports the market. But then other days, when U.S. and European negotiators seem to be easing the tension and bringing a pause to things, the market reacts with a sell-off.
“We're kind of in that time of the year where the market is certainly more sensitive to some of those political uncertainties as fundamentals like production and demand are more clearly defined,” he said.
In other news, USDA came out with its February Supply and Demand Report on Feb. 9. On the world basis, there were some positives for potential price support going forward as USDA lowered its estimate for Middle Eastern production, primarily in Iran and Syria, and subsequently raised their import needs. Also, Canadian feed use was raised 60 percent from the January estimate, and it’s actually projected higher than a year ago.
Canada’s wheat use for feed just implies how hot that market was in October/November/December prior to a lot of U.S. corn moving up there, “ Peterson said. “So when Stats Canada came out with its December stocks report, they found a lot less wheat inventory than expected. And so it’s been relegated into better than expected feed use.
“But it also could imply they’re overstating Canadian production,” he continued. “Either way, that’s a positive that Canadian wheat inventories look to be tighter than anticipated a couple months ago.”
On the flip side, USDA raised Argentine exports slightly.
USDA’s adjustments to the world market were more bullish for prices than their adjustments for the U.S. In the U.S., USDA lowered overall wheat export projections by another 15 million bushels (MB) down to 810 MB. That’s down 18 percent from a year ago. The actual current sales total as of early February is down 25 percent.
“We continue to struggle in the international export market. It’s just simply a matter of the price premium that the U.S. has to the world market,” he said.
USDA also reduced domestic food use slightly, but all of that came out of durum.
On a positive note, USDA raised the expected average farm price for all wheat in the U.S. to $7.30 a bushel. That’s up from $7.15 in January, and $5.05 last year. That’s a pretty healthy increase and would be the highest since 2012.
On the hard red spring wheat side specifically, there were no significant adjustments. USDA is still projecting about a 10 percent cut in domestic food use, and a 28 percent reduction on exports projections, according to Peterson.
“Hopefully the market will prove them wrong as we go forward and we pick up some better exports over the next few months,” he said.
Looking at the current export sales, overall U.S. exports stand at 637 MB. That compares to 845 MB a year ago, which is off 25 percent.
As of Feb. 3, hard red winter wheat sales stood at 253 MB compared to 285 MB last year, off 11 percent.
“USDA is projecting that sales would be down 4 percent for the year so, obviously, hard red winter wheat needs to see some better demand before the end of May,” he said.
Hard red spring wheat sales total 171 MB compared to 254 MB last year, down 33 percent. USDA’s projection was 28 percent, so that’s “kind of in the ballpark” with the current projection.
The two big markets for the U.S., the Philippines and Japan, are off 10-20 percent in purchases.
“The reports from exporters are that there’s very good demand from our inelastic or traditional markets, markets that are going to buy regardless of price, but they will temper back,” he said.
The top five U.S. markets – the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Mexico and Korea – account for 70 percent of total U.S. spring wheat sales. A year ago they accounted for 56 percent of spring wheat sales so that indicates more concentrated demand.
Where the U.S. continues to struggle is in South Asia – Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and some of those markets.
“Those are definitely growth markets, but considering what COVID has done to some economies along with inflation pressures worldwide, maybe (they’re) a little more price sensitive this year. We are starting to see some indications of greater interest surfacing, but we’ll probably continue to struggle there,” Peterson said.
On a positive note, the U.S. is seeing higher demand to Nigeria, Guatemala, Panama, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador. “So it isn’t all negative news. We are seeing some up markets, but those are relatively smaller markets,” he added.
Looking at current prices, the Minneapolis Cash Grain Index ranges from $8.80 to $9.50 a bushel. The prices have slipped a little in the middle part of February. The $8.80 was the January low, so “it was a nice recovery.”
Local bids range from $9-$9.20 with an average of $9.10.
“What’s been positive for prices is not only some gain in futures, but the cash basis level has also improved and that was due in part to easing some of the rail freight costs, and I think some improving bids on both the export and domestic markets,” he said.
Going forward, Peterson said there’s going to be more attention on 2022 spring wheat plantings, and one of the gauges to watch is the final Revenue Crop Insurance price level. As of mid-February, hard red spring wheat was $8.98 a bushel for potential crop insurance level. That compares to $6.52 a year ago. For comparison, soybeans are at a little over $14 compared to $11.90 a year ago. Corn is at $5.82 a bushel, compared to $4.58 last year.
“So the big question going forward is – is that enough improvement in spring wheat crop insurance price levels to help hold acres? A lot of analysts feel we need to strike even higher in spring wheat prices prior to planting to fully compete for acres this spring,” he said.