Spring wheat prices locked in trading range

After a sell-off in January, followed by a bit of recovery the first part of February, the spring wheat market seems to have been locked into a trading range a bit over $9.

“The nearby futures for Minneapolis seem to want to hold in that $9-$9.50 range, which is certainly up from January, but it seems to run out of steam once it hits that $9.50 level,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

A number of factors in the market are contributing to the current price situation. One of the variables that tends to be more positive for prices on the days when the market is stronger is ongoing drought concerns in the U.S. hard red winter wheat region. However, a lot of skeptics say it’s too early to be worried about drought there.

“I think there’s some uncertainty about hard red spring wheat acreage recovery, even though we’ve got some very strong prices. The big question is – are they high enough to hold acres in the face of very strong corn and soybean prices? Canola and many other crops are also showing good profit potential,” he said.

Peterson also noted the potential conflict between Ukraine and Russian tends to support the market, just with the potential for restrictions of Ukrainian or Russian exports. The market also picked up some carryover influence from the soybean market, which has been pretty strong of late. Part of it is demand-driven, but also the weather in South America has helped push the market.