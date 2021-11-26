Spring wheat prices off highs, but still strong

Spring wheat prices are off their highs from earlier in November, but they were still pretty strong as the Thanksgiving holiday approached.

The market actually saw double-digit gains on Nov. 22 when Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, gave her report, and the Minneapolis December futures were at $10.10. Those had reached a high of about $10.75, so that is down some, but cash prices were still ranging from $9.45 to $9.85 across the region.

“The other thing is we’ve actually seen winter wheat prices a little stronger, so that premium spring wheat had over winter wheat has narrowed a bit,” she said. “At one time the premium was over $2 a bushel, but now it’s closer to $1.80, which is still much higher than normal.”

Those winter wheat prices had been partly supported by the fact producers are just finishing planting the crop and it’s been extremely dry, so there are some concerns there.

Another issue that helps support winter wheat a bit is that Russia has a wheat export tax that they change every week, and that has continued to go higher. As a result, that makes their exports less competitive and provides potential opportunities for U.S. hard red winter wheat to compete.

“The other thing is a lot of the non-commercial traders have reduced their net long positions for spring wheat and increased them for hard red winter and soft red winter wheat so, again, supporting those winter wheat classes more,” she said.

Staying in the mid- to high $9 range, spring wheat prices are obviously strong as they continue to be supported by lower production both here in the U.S. and in Canada.