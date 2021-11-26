Spring wheat prices off highs, but still strong

Spring wheat prices are off their highs from earlier in November, but they were still pretty strong as the Thanksgiving holiday approached.
The market actually saw double-digit gains on Nov. 22 when Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, gave her report, and the Minneapolis December futures were at $10.10. Those had reached a high of about $10.75, so that is down some, but cash prices were still ranging from $9.45 to $9.85 across the region.
“The other thing is we’ve actually seen winter wheat prices a little stronger, so that premium spring wheat had over winter wheat has narrowed a bit,” she said. “At one time the premium was over $2 a bushel, but now it’s closer to $1.80, which is still much higher than normal.”
Those winter wheat prices had been partly supported by the fact producers are just finishing planting the crop and it’s been extremely dry, so there are some concerns there.
Another issue that helps support winter wheat a bit is that Russia has a wheat export tax that they change every week, and that has continued to go higher. As a result, that makes their exports less competitive and provides potential opportunities for U.S. hard red winter wheat to compete.
“The other thing is a lot of the non-commercial traders have reduced their net long positions for spring wheat and increased them for hard red winter and soft red winter wheat so, again, supporting those winter wheat classes more,” she said.
Staying in the mid- to high $9 range, spring wheat prices are obviously strong as they continue to be supported by lower production both here in the U.S. and in Canada.
“Obviously, going forward there’s a lot of concern about the tight supply levels. U.S. stocks at the end of the marketing year could be down by more than 50 percent and Canadian stocks are predicted to be down about 40 percent,” she said.
Producer selling, Olson noted, has not been overly aggressive, and some producers are still finishing up the fall harvest. And, as discussed in previous articles, these higher prices and tighter supplies have affected U.S. wheat exports, which are slower than normal. U.S. spring wheat exports are down 23 percent compared to last year with 136 million bushels (MB) sold to date. That compared to 178 MB sold at this time a year ago. The U.S. is seeing higher sales to Mexico, as well as other Central and South American countries, but most of our top 10 customers were down anywhere from 10-30 percent.
The Canadian situation is very similar to the U.S., according to Olson. Their wheat sales, excluding durum, are down 39 percent. Their wheat sales are at 137 MB this year compared to 225 MB a year ago.
There are other random issues the market is watching. For example, in Canada, there was some flooding in British Columbia that took out some rail lines, and as a result, at least temporarily, the Vancouver port is inaccessible for exports.
“It appears it will be fairly short lived and should be fixed quickly, so if that’s the case it should not have too big of an impact, but it is causing some disruption,” she said.
There’s also been a lot of focus on the Australian harvest, which is taking place at present. Australia is expecting a pretty sizable crop, but producers there have been dealing with rains at harvest, so that brings up quality issues.
“We’re starting to see a pretty big price gap for the high quality wheat versus wheat that has sustained some quality damage and also some lower protein, so that’s a bit concerning for the market,” she said.
Olson pointed out that a potential positive for spring wheat is that Vietnam announced that it is eliminating its 3 percent tariff on U.S. wheat at the end of this calendar year. Vietnam is a top 10 buyer of U.S. spring wheat, so that should help with sales into that country.
Also, in its November report, the International Grains Council lowered world ending stocks. The new estimate is just over 10 billion bushels, similar to the current USDA estimate. This would be the first drawdown in stocks in three years.
“Obviously, that’s still a fairly healthy level, but if you look closer, the ending stock levels in the major exporting countries are projected to be the lowest in almost 10 years,” she said, adding that the IGC also took a first look at potential 2022 plantings. “The winter wheat planting is almost done in the Northern Hemisphere and, at this point, they’re not forecasting any major changes in acreage.”