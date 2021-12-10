Spring wheat prices show more volatility

The end of the year is typically a slow period for the grain commodity markets, and this year is no different, but spring wheat prices are showing more volatility ahead of the holiday season.
“In spring wheat, we’ve had a little more volatility in prices. We seem to be in a trading range, with bids to producers ranging from $9.90 to $10.13 on a national level,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “In terms of local prices, they’re holding in the mid-$9 range with some up to $9.90 a bushel. Nearby futures are trading 30-40 cents below the recent peak in early November.”
Peterson noted that there seems to be a little more buyer concern coming into the market and the pipelines are getting a little tighter due in part to slow producer selling.
“And then with the rail velocities, which help keep the pipelines full, there has maybe been a slowdown. As a result, we’ve seen an increase in the secondary rail market, which is indicative of either increasing demand or tightness in the availability of rail freight. If it is primarily new demand, hopefully it is a positive trend that continues,” he said.
“We’ve also got some positive developments on the world stage, which more immediately impacts overall wheat but then tends to have that reciprocal boost to the higher quality wheat, like spring wheat,” he added.
One thing that did help U.S. spring wheat somewhat was flooding in the Vancouver area in Canada, which wiped out some rail lines and caused some delays at the port there.
“There was some anticipation that we would pick up some nearby shipments for spring wheat from customers that couldn't get Canadian spring wheat,” he said. “We picked up a little bit of that demand, but they seem to have gotten some of those lines repaired. Others will still take a couple months, so we’ll continue to watch that.
“There are some analysts who feel that may lead to more Canadian wheat coming into the U.S. market being they can’t get out to the west coast, but as of right now we’re not seeing that,” he continued. “But that could develop if they continue to struggle to bring all that capacity online.”
Looking at the Canadian situation, their hard red spring wheat shipments for August through October are down 35 percent from a year ago. Canada is seeing similar trends as the U.S. with slower sales into parts of northern and southern Asia relative to last year.
Looking at the immediate spring wheat situation in the U.S., Peterson feels there’s a chance the U.S. may see some better domestic demand for spring wheat over the next few months.
“One reason is that hard red spring and hard red winter wheat values on the cash market have narrowed,” he said. “Some of the $3 price spread on the futures is now only about $2-$2.50. On the cash basis level we’re probably within 20-25 cents in some markets between higher protein hard red winter and spring wheat. So I think we’ll see some of that domestic mill demand come back to spring wheat.”
One thing that will have to be monitored going forward, and which affects all classes of wheat, is that some bakeries in the U.S. are still struggling with keeping an adequate labor force. And although a lot of businesses are struggling with that, it does create uncertainty. As a result, bakeries happen to be a little more cautious on sales, depending on if they can keep their production lines going.
And then, of course, there are the inflationary pressures on all sectors, which is a national trend.
“(The bakeries) are seeing increasing wages, increasing prices for ingredients, supply bottlenecks – getting some of those ingredients – and there’s probably still some logistical challenges getting product out,” he said. “Those have a ripple back effect.”
Peterson also noted that as with pasta, the market is seeing a cutback in some of the higher-end bread demand just with family living expenses being squeezed a little.
“Overall, things are still pretty positive, but we’ll have to watch those subtle demand variables going forward,” he said. “Hopefully those supply chain bottlenecks and the labor issues will improve as we get into early 2022.”
On the U.S. export demand side, hard red spring wheat sales as of late November stand at 140 million bushels (MB), down 25 percent from a year ago. Hard red winter wheat sales total 209 MB, down 12 percent. Overall, U.S. exports are at 525 MB, down 23 percent.
Hard red spring and white wheat are the premium-priced wheats this year due to the drought and, as a result, are seeing the slowest demand.
“But, on a positive note, we are seeing a bit of improvement into northern Asia. Our sales into the Philippines and Japan have picked up a little bit. Earlier in the year we were running about 20-25 percent behind and now we’re about 12-13 percent behind,” he said. “Hopefully that continues to improve.”
In southern Asia, Peterson explained the U.S. continues to struggle simply because Australia has a record crop in the making. The Australian government estimates peg their crop at 34 million metric tons (MMT). USDA still has the Australian crop estimated at 31.5 MMT, so they’re likely going to have to raise that in their December estimate.
“The big question with the Australian crop is quality. There’s some lower protein just because of the high yields, and they’ve also gotten a fair amount of rain in some areas during harvest, so there are concerns about falling numbers,” Peterson explained. “If quality continues to deteriorate, that’s a positive for U.S. and Canadian spring wheat. We’ve maybe seen a little of that come into the market lately and more strength in the Minneapolis market.”
The other big thing on the world stage that is positive is that more people are anticipating better U.S. exports in early 2022 due to still very good demand worldwide, even with the higher prices, especially in parts of the Middle East and North Africa, because of the Russian export tax.
“That tax is currently at $2.20 a bushel, but it’s expected to go up to $2.75 over the next month. So that is certainly going to tip more export demand to the U.S. or Europe,” he said.
Lastly, in USDA’s most recent November crop progress report, 44 percent of the overall U.S. winter wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 46 percent a year ago.
The more concerning factor is that nearly a quarter of the crop is rated in poor-to-very poor condition. That compares to 20 percent last year at this time. So, with dry areas and a forecast for a La Nina weather pattern for this winter, analysts are not anticipating a lot of improvement.
Montana is at a record-low for its winter wheat crop rating going into dormancy with nearly 60 percent rated poor-to-very poor. South Dakota is at 26 percent poor-to-very poor and Texas is close to 50 percent poor-to-very poor.
“We probably won’t get a lot of market reaction to that until we get into spring, but the crop did not go into dormancy as good as a lot of people were anticipating,” Peterson said. “There is higher planted area, but that’s something the market will watch, especially if we get some cold shots and not a lot of snow cover. That could create some market reaction, too.
“Other than that, we’ll continue to watch demand. Obviously, December is a slower period, but hopefully the projections for better U.S. export sales after the first of the year come to fruition and continue to support prices and propel them higher,” he concluded.