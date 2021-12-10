Spring wheat prices show more volatility

The end of the year is typically a slow period for the grain commodity markets, and this year is no different, but spring wheat prices are showing more volatility ahead of the holiday season.

“In spring wheat, we’ve had a little more volatility in prices. We seem to be in a trading range, with bids to producers ranging from $9.90 to $10.13 on a national level,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “In terms of local prices, they’re holding in the mid-$9 range with some up to $9.90 a bushel. Nearby futures are trading 30-40 cents below the recent peak in early November.”

Peterson noted that there seems to be a little more buyer concern coming into the market and the pipelines are getting a little tighter due in part to slow producer selling.

“And then with the rail velocities, which help keep the pipelines full, there has maybe been a slowdown. As a result, we’ve seen an increase in the secondary rail market, which is indicative of either increasing demand or tightness in the availability of rail freight. If it is primarily new demand, hopefully it is a positive trend that continues,” he said.

“We’ve also got some positive developments on the world stage, which more immediately impacts overall wheat but then tends to have that reciprocal boost to the higher quality wheat, like spring wheat,” he added.

One thing that did help U.S. spring wheat somewhat was flooding in the Vancouver area in Canada, which wiped out some rail lines and caused some delays at the port there.