Spring wheat prices strengthen to end 2022

The spring wheat market saw a little strengthening in prices toward the end of December, closing out 2022.

Some factors that were driving it include short coverings in the futures market and perhaps some additional coverage from end-users with the forecasted cold, snowy conditions and potential impacts on rail freight, according to Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. Also, there still continues to be some tightness in the rail freight market in some sectors and delays in car placements.

“That always gets end-users at the other end of the pipeline a little bit nervous,” he said.

Internationally, there’s also been a bit of strength in the European Union market. And there’s starting to be a few more concerns/questions on whether Russia and/or the Black Sea region can really meet some of the lofty projections for exports due in part to some escalation of bombings and war in Ukraine and related insurance issues.

“Some of the backers of insurance on vessels chartered out of that region are getting a little more reluctant to provide that insurance,” he said.

Putting this in perspective, Peterson noted that local prices around the region are anywhere from $8.90-$9.30. That’s up about 30-50 cents from the early December lows, but still about 30-40 cents below the early highs in November. The Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat index was at $9.14 as of the end of December. That’s up 40 cents from early December and close to the $9.30 price of a year ago.

“Producers have a lot more bushels from this year’s crop to market compared to 2021, so hopefully they’ll get some pricing opportunities after the first of the year to help offset the much higher production costs from 2022,” he said.

Peterson noted that some of the fundamentals that will drive that will be what happens in the Black Sea region with the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“If we continue to see some concerns or some pullback on shipments out of that region, that will be supportive to the market,” he said.

Also, there are still a lot of unknowns on the impact of the Arctic air outbreak on the hard red winter wheat region in the U.S. Some of the coldest temperatures moved more to the eastern part of the production region rather than the western regions, he explained. Another factor to consider is that about 67 percent of the U.S. winter wheat production regions are still in a moderate to severe drought condition, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“So they obviously are behind the eight ball, but until we get into March and April it probably won't be the lead driver in the market but certainly something the market is keeping an eye on,” he said.

Providing an overlying impact on the wheat market is the ongoing dry conditions and concerns in South America, primarily Argentina and what happens to its soybean crop. Although that has a more direct impact on row crops, especially soybeans, it also has an impact on wheat.

“If it continues to be dry there and soybeans, or oilseeds in general, remain supportive, obviously as we get closer to spring planting and competition for acres that could have some overriding support to the wheat market,” Peterson said.

Looking at current fundamentals, the major headwind for further strength in the U.S. wheat market continues to be export sales. U.S. prices have narrowed the gap to world values, but the U.S. continues to trade at a premium, hampering sales a bit.

As of Dec. 22, current export sales of U.S. hard red winter wheat were at 151 million bushels (MB). That’s off 50 percent when compared to the 231 MB a year ago. USDA’s current projection is only for about a 30 percent decline, so export sales are running behind pace.

On the other hand, hard red spring wheat is doing better and is currently projected to be the largest export class at 230 MB. Current sales were at 169 MB vs. 158 MB last year, an increase of 7 percent on the year. However, USDA’s projection calls for a 10 percent gain, so even though it’s doing better, for the first few months of 2023 it still needs to see further acceleration in export sales.

Overall U.S. wheat exports total 547 MB, down 6 percent from a year ago. USDA is projecting 775 MB for the full year, which would be down 4 percent from last year.

“So again, we’ve narrowed the gap,” he said. “The U.S. dollar has trended a little bit weaker compared to October/November and world freight values have declined a bit. We’ll see what happens with oil prices after the first of the year if we see a strengthening in world transportation costs again.”

For spring wheat specifically, the U.S. continues to do very well in sales to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America, while parts of Asia continue to be challenged by Canada in the north and by Australia in the southern Asia region.

Looking at Canadian exports, Peterson noted that they have shipped out 239 MB during the August-November period for non-durum wheat, which is up 50 percent from a year ago. About 20 percent of those shipments have been to China.

“That is a bit of a surprise, but that’s certainly been helpful to Canadian spring wheat exports,” he said.

Canada’s shipments to Japan are up 15 percent on the year, the Philippines are up 30 percent, and they’ve also done fairly well in Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

“Canadian prices, at least at the port regions, are still at a 30-40 cent a bushel discount to U.S. wheat. Even though producer prices are very similar in country, they still continue to catch some sales due to lower freight costs and more aggressive export offers,” he said.

Peterson also noted there’s a little discrepancy in Canada’s export projections on what they’ll reach for the full year.

“Canadian estimates are calling for a 50 percent increase in exports this year versus last year, so that’s kind of in line with their current pace. But USDA is projecting about a 73 percent increase, so USDA is anticipating more Canadian aggressiveness in early 2023,” he said.

For hard red spring wheat, one of the factors that’s been additionally helpful has been domestic demand. Currently, USDA is projecting record food use of spring wheat in the U.S. of 269 MB, up from 245 MB last year. Overall U.S. wheat use for food is estimated at 977 MB, which would also be a record, up from 972 MB a year ago.

“We continue to see very good domestic mill demand for spring wheat and that's been helpful to offset some of the pressure from the international market,” he said.

“We’ll see what January holds as we go forward. There was a lull in the market the last two weeks in December and we’ll still be trading the main factors of Black Sea wheat export paces,” he said. “But winter wheat weather will be more of an important factor, as well as the overall U.S. export pace if we can catch some acceleration in January and February.”