Strong domestic demand helps to support durum prices

Across the U.S. people have continued to eat a lot of pasta, which has led to strong domestic demand, which in turn, is helping to support durum prices.

“We still continue to see very strong domestic pasta demand, which continues to drive U.S. domestic durum milling needs and keep prices supported here in the U.S.,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “That’s probably made it a little more difficult to compete on the international market. We’re not doing as well on exports as we did a year ago.”

Nonetheless, he noted that local bids are ranging anywhere from $6 up to $6.50. The Minneapolis Cash Index was at $5.90 during the first part of the year and is now up to $6.30, so there’s certainly been some strengthening in the durum market.

“Part of that is due to very strong domestic mill demand,” he said. “Producer selling has been somewhat slack, not due to quality issues this year, but because of optimism on prices. A lot of other crops have had stronger price gains, so producers have been selling more of those other crops.”

Peterson also noted that in Canada, prices have been strengthening and some have started to hit that $6.50 level, as well.

Looking at current exports between the U.S. and Canada, Canada’s export shipments through the end of December total 92 million bushels (MB), which is up 25 percent from a year ago. Canada has had huge sales to Italy, which are up 94 percent compared to last year, as well as to Morocco where sales are up 66 percent.