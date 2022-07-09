Sunflower acres up; prices fall from record highs

Sunflower acres increased in the final planted acreage report from USDA on June 30, but sunflower prices fell off of their recent record highs.

“Area planted to sunflower in 2022 totals 1.67 million acres, up 29 percent from 2021,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the July 5 NSA newsletter. “This represents the second-highest planted area for the U.S. since 2015.”

Sandbakken also pointed out that the harvested acres are also expected to increase 29 percent from last year to 1.60 million acres.

“The reported acreage was welcome news to the sunflower market. Last year’s lower production, coupled with the conflict in Ukraine, has created strong demand for U.S. sunflower products,” he added.

According to the report, oil type varieties of sunflower account for 1.54 million of the total planted acres. That’s an increase of 31 percent from a year ago. Also, harvested area is expected to be up 29 percent from last year to 1.49 million acres in 2022.

Non-oil sunflower varieties account for an estimated 123,000 planted acres, an increase of 11 percent from last year. And harvested acres is also expected to increase 10 percent from a year ago to 114,700 acres.

“Planted acres were 18 percent higher than the agency’s March estimate of 1.42 million acres, a difference of 251,000 acres,” he noted. “Compared with the March planting intentions report, growers added 270,000 oil type acres with confection plantings losing only 19,000 acres. The state with the largest increase from the March report is North Dakota, where planted area increased by 132,000 acres compared with March figures.”

Sandbakken also pointed out that sunflower acreage increased in five of the eight major sunflower-producing states since the March planting intentions report was released.

“With the release of the USDA report, the key to oilseed prices going forward will be U.S. summer weather and demand news,” he said.

But, as stated above, sunflower prices have fallen off of their record highs set in early June. As of July 5, old crop NuSun prices were listed at $38.50 per hundredweight for delivery in July and August at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., the July/August delivery price was $36.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower at ADM in Enderlin were posted at $41 per hundredweight for delivery in July and August, while Cargill in West Fargo posted a bid of $38.50, also for delivery in July and August.

For 2022 new crop NuSun sunflower, the ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $29.15 cash and $28.45 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. The Cargill crush plant in West Fargo was offering $27.35 cash for new crop NuSun.

For new crop high-oleic sunflower, ADM in Enderlin posted new crop prices of $30.15 cash and $29.45 with an AOG. Cargill in West Fargo was offering $28.85 cash. Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering $29.85 cash and Hebron was offering $29.15 cash for new crop high-oleic sunflower.