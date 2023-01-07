Sunflower closes out 2022 on a soft note

As many anticipated during the holiday season, trading in the sunflower market was somewhat quiet and sideways trading was expected until after the start of the new year. The sunflower market closed out 2022 on somewhat of a soft note, with prices unchanged or down slightly.

“Nearby prices were down 25 cents to unchanged at the crush plants the last week of December,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Dec. 30.

As of Jan. 3, nearby NuSun prices at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., were listed at $23.90 per hundredweight for delivery in January and $24.25 for delivery in February. At the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., the January delivery price was listed at $23.75 per hundredweight and the February delivery price was $24.55.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $25.35 for delivery in January and $26.35 for delivery in February at the Cargill plant in West Fargo. ADM in Enderlin was offering $25.40 for delivery in January and $25.75 for February delivery.

Sandbakken also noted that 2023 new crop price listings were unchanged at the two crush plants. Looking at 2023 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts for NuSun sunflower, the ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $26.35 cash and $25.85 with an AOG clause. Cargill in West Fargo was offering $26.25 cash.

New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $27.50 cash and $27 with an AOG at West Fargo, while Enderlin offered a cash price of $27.35 and $26.85 with an AOG clause.

Another thing for producers to consider is that sunflower is the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40 percent, according to Sandbakken. He pointed out that for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent, the crush plants will pay a 2 percent price premium.

This would push a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight. For example, the NuSun $25.85 contract increases to $28.45, and the $27.50 cash contract moves up to $30.25, he explained.

Looking ahead to the start of 2023, there are a number of things the market and producers will be keeping a close watch on.

“In the near-term, the latest headlines from Ukraine, a stronger dollar, demand news and La Nina weather conditions in South America will all be attentively watched by Chicago Board of Trade traders,” he said. “They are also gearing up for USDA’s annual crop production report that will be released in early January. Yield, acreage, and production adjustments for most crops will likely be included in the annual crop production report release.

“USDA made very few changes to supply and demand in its December report. Sunflower yield, acreage, and production will be updated from the October estimates,” he concluded.