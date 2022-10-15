Sunflower growing season ends; harvest begins

The 2022 growing season came to an end in October after an early frost. That, in turn, set off the harvest season.

“A widespread killing freeze occurred in the Dakotas and Minnesota, ending the 2022 growing season,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Oct. 10. “The majority of the crop was mature or close to maturity when the freeze occurred. If sunflowers were not mature, there could be some reduction in yield, test weight, oil content and discolored seed coats.

“At this point, it’s too early to determine if the freeze resulted in crop quality issues. More will be known as harvest progresses,” he added.

The killing freeze started off sunflower harvest in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Sunflower harvest in Texas was already well underway and continues to progress ahead of the five-year average.

Sandbakken noted that producers harvested an additional 11,455 acres after the first week in October, which pushed 2022 harvested acres to about 56,025 acres.

“This represents 4 percent of this year’s projected harvested acres and is about half of what it was last year at this same time,” he said.

Sandbakken also pointed out that Colorado Mills in Lamar, Colo., rolled out 2023 new crop Act of Goad (AOG) contracts for high-oleic sunflowers at $26.50.

“Their nearby price increased 50 cents with November unchanged,” he said, adding that the October contract at the North Dakota crush plants was down 25 cents to unchanged with November unchanged to up 45 cents.

As of Oct. 10, nearby NuSun prices at the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., were listed at $27 per hundredweight for delivery in October, and $26.10 for delivery in November. At the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., the price was listed at $26.20 per hundredweight for delivery in both October and November.

Looking at 2022 new crop cash and AOG contracts for NuSun sunflower, Cargill in West Fargo was offering $25.90 cash and $24.90 with an AOG. The ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $25.75 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $27.35 for delivery in October and November at the Cargill plant in West Fargo. ADM in Enderlin was offering $27.20 for delivery in both October and November.

New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $27.15 cash and $26.15 with an AOG at West Fargo, while Enderlin offered a cash price of $26.75.

Elsewhere in North Dakota, the crush plant in Pingree listed a delivery price of $26.70 for high-oleic sunflower delivery in October and November, while Hebron was offering $26, also for delivery in October and November.

In the near-term, Sandbakken noted that USDA was expected to release its first estimate of 2022 harvested sunflower acres in the U.S. and total seed production on Oct. 12, and traders were eagerly awaiting to see those numbers.

“The market is expecting to see a much larger seed supply after last year’s drought-reduced crop. This report, along with actual harvest reports, will set the tone for nearby sunflower price direction in the near-term,” he concluded.