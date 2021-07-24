Sunflower market adds to recent gains in mid-July

The middle of July was a good one for the sunflower market as it added to recent gains.
“The sunflower market continued to add to recent gains this week,” noted John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the July 19 NSA newsletter. “Nearby prices increased 70 cents to $1.15 per hundredweight. New crop NuSun and high-oleic gained 30-75 cents.”
As of July 19, NuSun prices were listed at $28.20 per hundredweight for delivery in August at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., and $28 at the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., also for delivery in August.
New crop 2021 NuSun sunflower prices at the ADM plant in Enderlin were listed at $27.70 cash and $27.20 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. Cargill in West Fargo listed the 2021 new crop cash price at $27.50.
Prices for high-oleic sunflower were $28.20 per hundredweight for delivery in August at Enderlin, while prices at West Fargo were listed at $28, also for delivery in August.
High-oleic 2021 new crop contracts at Enderlin were listed at $28.20 cash and $27.70 with an AOG. At West Fargo, new crop high-oleic contracts were listed at $28 cash. Elsewhere in North Dakota, the high-oleic new crop price was $27.60 cash at Pingree and $26.80 cash at Hebron.
Sandbakken pointed out that crop conditions and development progress, to a greater extent, continue to influence sunflower trading.
“Traders are closely watching weather conditions, as well, for the Dakotas and Minnesota,” he said. “Severe to exceptional drought conditions are prevalent throughout the area with much above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation expected over the next two weeks.
“At this time, it is unknown how this might impact sunflower production. Mid-August through September is the critical timeframe for sunflowers,” he added.
He also noted that bird food and crushers are competing for remaining old crop seed stocks in their efforts to make sure they cover their nearby needs.
In other related news, USDA released its July supply and demand estimates in mid-July. In the report, Sandbakken pointed out that USDA left 2021-22 soybean production unchanged at 4.405 billion bushels.
“The agency also left all supply and demand figures for new crop soybeans unchanged, as well as ending stocks for old crop beans,” he said. “That left new crop ending stocks at 155 million bushels, higher than most analysts expected.”
On a global scale, USDA boosted 2020-21 soybean ending stocks to 91.49 million metric tons (MMT), beyond what analysts had expected and well up from the 88 MMT estimate in June.
“That resulted in higher new crop ending stocks of 94.49 million metric tons, despite new crop production estimates being trimmed slightly to 385.22 million metric tons,” he said, adding that the new world ending stocks estimates were viewed as bearish for soybeans by traders.