Sunflower market anticipates quiet holiday period

While NuSun sunflower prices were up the week prior to Christmas, high-oleic prices were mixed, and neither was anticipating much activity during the holidays, according to John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association.

“With the holiday season upon us, trading will probably be somewhat quiet and may trade sideways until after the holidays” said Sandbakken, commenting in the Dec. 21 NSA newsletter. “Nearby NuSun prices were up 10-20 cents at the crush plants this week. High-oleic nearby prices were mixed at down 5 cents to up 15 cents. 2021 new crop NuSun was unchanged to up 15 cents with high-oleic prices unchanged to up 20 cents.”

As of Dec. 21, NuSun prices were listed at $19.15 per hundredweight for delivery in January at the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., and $18.90 at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., also for delivery in January.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $18.90 per hundredweight for delivery in January at ADM in Enderlin and $18.70 at Cargill in West Fargo.

Sandbakken also noted that new crop 2021 sunflower prices are out at both the Cargill and ADM plants. At the Enderlin plant, 2021 new crop NuSun prices were listed at $19.10 cash and $18.60 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. At West Fargo the new crop NuSun price was $18.90 cash and $18.60 with an AOG.

High-oleic 2021 new crop contracts at Enderlin were listed at $19.35 cash and $18.85 with an AOG. At West Fargo, new crop high-oleic contracts were listed at $19.10 cash and $18.80 with an AOG.