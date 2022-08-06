Sunflower market keeping close watch on Ukraine situation

Since the early part of summer, sunflower prices have fallen around $15 per hundredweight as the war between Russia and Ukraine persists. The sunflower market continues to keep a close watch on any new developments.

“The market is watching developments in the brokered agreement for shipping grain from Ukraine,” according to John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association (NSA) executive director, commenting in the Aug. 1 NSA newsletter. “After the deal was signed, Russian forces attacked the port city of Odessa.

“Traders are not yet completely convinced a deal will hold. The deal could collapse if current sanctions on Russian grain and fertilizer shipments are not immediately lifted,” he added.

“An estimated 25 million metric tons of grain remains trapped in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.”

As of Aug. 1, NuSun sunflower was listed at $27 per hundredweight for delivery in August and September at the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D. The new crop cash price there was also posted at $27. That’s well off the highs of $42 in late June and early July.

At the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., the August delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $27.10. The new crop price was also $27 cash, and $26.40 with an Act of God (AOG) clause.

High-oleic sunflower prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $33 for delivery in August and $30.75 for delivery in September. ADM in Enderlin was offering a $32.40 for high-oleic sunflower delivered in August.

High-oleic 2022 new crop prices were $28.25 cash at West Fargo. Enderlin was offering $28.10 cash and $27.40 with an AOG clause. Elsewhere in North Dakota, the Pingree plant was offering $27.80 cash for 2022 new crop high-oleic sunflower and Hebron was offering $27.10 cash.

Besides the events taking place in Ukraine, another factor that may be putting pressure on prices is that this year’s sunflower crop has the potential to be quite good. As of the end of July, much of the sunflower crop was moving into the late bud stage or blooming in the tri-state region of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Sandbakken pointed out that soil moisture conditions in the region were mostly in good shape compared to last year at this time when severe-to-exceptional drought conditions were prevalent throughout the area.

“The crop could use a good drink during this important development phase. However, it is looking like not much will change for weather conditions in the Dakotas and Minnesota the next two weeks,” he said, adding that above average temperatures and near-normal precipitation were expected to continue.

He also pointed out that the ongoing sunflower harvest in Texas was making good progress and that commodity traders were starting to get into position for USDA’s August crop reports.

“Aug. 12 will be a huge day for commodity markets as USDA will release its latest supply and demand reports and first report of FSA-certified acres,” he said. “The FSA figures will be compared to the USDA June acreage report and will give the market a better idea of what got planted this year. This data and weather conditions will guide traders in the coming weeks.”