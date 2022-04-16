Sunflower market reacts to USDA Planting Intentions Report

Various grain commodity markets have seen higher prices the past several weeks in hopes of enticing more producers to plant a particular grain. As a result, sunflower acreage is expected to increase substantially in 2022, according to the March 31 USDA Planting Intentions Report. But after coming in lower than what analysts had expected, the sunflower market is again reacting in a positive way.

“Traders are still chattering about USDA’s March 31 report, which had producers planting much lower acres than expected by the trade,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the April 11 NSA newsletter. “USDA pegged a 10 percent increase in planted acres from 2021 while traders wanted to see a 20-25 percent increase in acres.

“With crop insurance prices of $32.40 for oils and $40.50 for confections, plus new crop prices at record highs, it seems like a no-brainer to plant sunflowers this year,” he added. “Market analysts expect the acreage discussion to continue into the foreseeable future as the battle for acres continues.”

As of April 11, old crop NuSun prices were listed at $38 per hundredweight for delivery in April and May at both the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., and the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower at both crush plants were posted at $38.50 per hundredweight for delivery in both April and May.

While the planting report provided a glimpse as to what farmers are intending to plant, farmers could make changes to those intentions because of delayed planting due to inclement weather this spring, plus better prices and the fact sunflower has been known to perform well in dry conditions.

“There is still time to adjust your plans to take advantage of the market opportunities that drought-tolerant sunflowers can offer,” he said.

Sandbakken pointed out that crush plants are still offering Act of God (AOG) contracts for fall delivery. For 2022, new crop NuSun sunflower the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo was offering $32.70 cash and $32.20 with an AOG. The ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $32.65 cash and $31.95 with an AOG.

For new crop high-oleic sunflower, the West Fargo plant was offering $33.70 cash and $33.20 with an AOG. The Enderlin plant posted new crop prices of $33.65 cash and $32.95 with an AOG.

“These ‘fail safe’ contracts have become very popular with farmers throughout the production region. It provides an opportunity to ‘lock in’ attractive prices now for fall delivery and removes that all important factor of ‘yield risk’ when uncertain growing conditions exist,” he said.

“Late-season planted crops like sunflower can perform well and markets will reward that production. With lower than anticipated acres, diversifying market risk with some sunflower acres would be a good option in 2022,” he added.

Besides the planting report, the sunflower market is also keeping a close watch on the war in Ukraine. Ukraine has led the world leader in sunflower oil exports in recent years and accounted for about 5.3 million metric tons (MMT) in exports in 2020-21. Russia, with 3.3 MMT in sunflower oil exports, was second behind Ukraine. Between them, they accounted for about 75 percent of world sunflower oil exports.

Due to the war, port cities in the Black Sea area have been closed and exports from that region have pretty much stopped. If the war continues for any protracted length of time that could threaten a large portion of the world’s exportable sunflower along with wheat and corn, as well.

This, in turn, could provide opportunities to move significant export business for these crops to the U.S.

