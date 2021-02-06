Sunflower market sees slight price correction to start February

The last week of January saw a lot of volatility on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT), and as a result, sunflower prices saw a slight price correction.

“This week the CBoT featured plenty of price volatility,” noted John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Feb. 1 NSA newsletter. “Large Chinese purchases along with a sluggish start to this season’s South American oilseed harvest provided ample temptation for technical buying.”

Sandbakken explained that the 2021 soybean harvest is underway in South America, but that the crop has been impacted by severely dry conditions, although much of the region has received some good moisture during the last month

“Soybean production in Argentina has been slightly trimmed from earlier estimates due to hot, dry weather experienced earlier in the season,” he said. “In Brazil, most analysts are still expecting a bin-busting soybean crop of around 4.850 billion bushels, even despite some delays prompted by uncooperative weather throughout the 2020/21 season.”

Other commodities, including soybeans, corn and wheat, all have seen slight price corrections, but prices overall remain quite high, historically speaking. The same is true for sunflower.

“On the downside, grains are sitting on historically large net long positions, which can leave prices vulnerable when those positions get liquidated if speculators get skittish,” Sandbakken explained.

“In the sunflower market, nearby NuSun prices ended the week (ending Jan. 29) mixed at down 10 cents to up 40 cents,” he said. “Nearby high-oleic was unchanged to up 40 cents (and) 2021 new crop prices for NuSun and high-oleic sunflower were up 10 to 20 cents.”