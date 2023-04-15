As of April 10, the sunflower market was still considering the impact of USDA’s Prospective Planting Report that came out March 31, which projected fewer sunflower acres than the trade was expecting.

In the weekly newsletter from the National Sunflower Association (NSA) on April 10, John Sandbakken, NSA executive director, noted the report still had the market abuzz.

“Traders are still chattering about USDA’s March 31 report, which had producers planting much lower acres than expected by the trade,” he said. “USDA pegged a 20 percent decrease in planted acres from 2022, while traders wanted to see an increase or at least steady acres from last year.”

Sandbakken felt there were obvious factors in place that would have led the trade to think that sunflower acres would at least remain equal to last year.

“With crop insurance prices of $30.50 for oils and $32.60 for confections, plus new crop prices above historical levels, it seems like a no-brainer to plant sunflowers this year,” he said. “Market analysts expect the acreage discussion to continue into the foreseeable future as the battle for acres continues.”

The Prospective Planting Report from USDA is a first look at what producers are thinking of planting this year. And although warmer weather is in the forecast, much of the area still has some snow cover, which is delaying the start to spring planting, so there is still time to make changes to planting decisions.

“There is still time to adjust plans to take advantage of the market opportunities that sunflowers can offer,” he said, adding that sunflowers performed well last year and that’s something producers should consider.

“Confections had a record-high yield while oil-types had the second highest yield on record for the U.S.,” he said, noting that crush plants and confection processors are still offering Act of God (AOG) contracts for fall delivery.

“These ‘fail safe’ contracts have become very popular with farmers throughout the production region. It provides an opportunity to ‘lock-in’ attractive prices now for fall delivery and removes that all important factor of ‘yield risk’ when uncertain growing conditions exist,” he said. “Late-season planted crops like sunflower can perform well and markets will reward that production. With lower than anticipated acres, diversifying market risk with some sunflower acres would be a good option in 2023.”

As of April 10, at the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., NuSun sunflower was listed at $21.50 per hundredweight for delivery in April and $21.60 for delivery in May. At the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., the delivery price for both April and May was listed at $21.50.

Also, 2023 new crop NuSun sunflower prices were posted at the crush plants with Enderlin offering $23.95 cash and $23.45 with an Act of God clause (AOG), and West Fargo offering a cash contract of $23.30 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices at ADM in Enderlin were listed at $22 for delivery in April and $22.10 for delivery in May. Cargill in West Fargo listed April and May delivery prices at $22 for high-oleic sunflower.

High-oleic new crop contracts for 2023 were posted at $25.15 cash and $24.65 with an AOG clause at Enderlin, and $24.60 cash and $24.30 with an AOG at West Fargo. Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering a new crop cash price of $24.15 and Hebron was offering $23.55.