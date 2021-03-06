Sunflower price rally continues ahead of planting

It’s been a positive start to the new year in terms of prices for many commodities, including sunflower, and it’s continuing into March as the various commodities will be competing for acres in 2021.

“Sunflower prices continued their upward trend of the past few weeks. At the North Dakota crush plants, old crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were up 50-70 cents,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on March 1. “New crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were up 40-70 cents.”

Sandbakken pointed out that at Colorado Mills in Lamar, Col., high-oleic old crop was up $1.30 per hundredweight with new crop up 90 cents the prior week.

Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of March 1, NuSun sunflower was listed at $20.85 per hundredweight for delivery in March at Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., and $20.90 for delivery in April. The price at ADM in Enderlin, N.D., was $20.75 per hundredweight for delivery in both March and April.

Prices for 2021 new crop NuSun sunflower also gained slightly and were posted at $21 cash and $20.70 with an Act of God (AOG) clause at West Fargo, while new crop prices were $21.05 cash and $20.55 with an AOG at Enderlin.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $21.15 for delivery in March and April at West Fargo, while the price at Enderlin was $20.85 for delivery in those two months.

High-oleic 2021 new crop prices at West Fargo were posted at $21.25 cash and $20.95 with an AOG, while the crush plant in Enderlin posted prices of $21.30 cash and $20.80 with an AOG.