Sunflower price rally continues ahead of planting

It’s been a positive start to the new year in terms of prices for many commodities, including sunflower, and it’s continuing into March as the various commodities will be competing for acres in 2021.
“Sunflower prices continued their upward trend of the past few weeks. At the North Dakota crush plants, old crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were up 50-70 cents,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on March 1. “New crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were up 40-70 cents.”
Sandbakken pointed out that at Colorado Mills in Lamar, Col., high-oleic old crop was up $1.30 per hundredweight with new crop up 90 cents the prior week.
Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of March 1, NuSun sunflower was listed at $20.85 per hundredweight for delivery in March at Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., and $20.90 for delivery in April. The price at ADM in Enderlin, N.D., was $20.75 per hundredweight for delivery in both March and April.
Prices for 2021 new crop NuSun sunflower also gained slightly and were posted at $21 cash and $20.70 with an Act of God (AOG) clause at West Fargo, while new crop prices were $21.05 cash and $20.55 with an AOG at Enderlin.
High-oleic sunflower prices were $21.15 for delivery in March and April at West Fargo, while the price at Enderlin was $20.85 for delivery in those two months.
High-oleic 2021 new crop prices at West Fargo were posted at $21.25 cash and $20.95 with an AOG, while the crush plant in Enderlin posted prices of $21.30 cash and $20.80 with an AOG.
New crop high-oleic prices were listed at $20.70 cash at Pingree, N.D., and $19.90 cash at Hebron, N.D.
Elsewhere around the industry, Sandbakken noted that traders on the Chicago Board of Trade are concerned about a possible decline in demand from China amid increasing concern about new African swine fever outbreaks across China.
Also, there is some speculation that recent price losses have been likely limited by harvest delays in Brazil.
“Traders are also aware that Brazil’s shipping season is likely to build momentum in the next week or two and the cheaper priced crop will dominate international shipping channels for several months to come,” he said. “This could lead to further price erosion for new crop soybean values and bears watching in the weeks ahead.”
Sandbakken also pointed out that the price discovery period for crop insurance for sunflower ended on Feb. 26. As of March 1, the price election for oil-type sunflower had an increase of 30 cents per hundredweight with confection gaining 40 cents from the previous week.
“The price election for oil type sunflowers is expected to be around $21.90 with confections at $27.20 per hundredweight,” he said. “Last year at this same time, oil type sunflowers were at $17.10 and confections were $22.90 per hundredweight.”
Looking ahead to spring planting and the competition for acres, other commodities are also seeing good prices with soybean cash prices around the region averaging around $13.50 a bushel, with corn a little over $5 and spring wheat prices ranging from $5.75 to over $6 in some locales.