Sunflower prices benefit from fight for acreage

The battle for acres this growing season continues and the beneficiaries are producers who are seeing price rallies in a number of commodities, including sunflower.

“Sunflower prices continue to move higher as the battle for 2021 acres continues,” said John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, commenting in the May 10 NSA newsletter. “At the crush plants, old crop NuSun added 5-20 cents, while high-oleic prices were unchanged to up $2.10 in the past week. New crop NuSun prices increased 20-70 cents with high-oleic up 20 cents to $2.10 for the week.”

Looking at regional prices at the crush plants, as of May 11, NuSun sunflower was listed at $27.25 per hundredweight at Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., for delivery in May and June, and $27.05 at ADM in Enderlin, N.D., also for delivery in May and June.

New crop 2021 NuSun sunflower prices at West Fargo were listed at $27.25 cash and $26.75 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. NuSun new crop prices at Enderlin were listed at $27.15 cash and $26.65 with an AOG clause.

High-oleic sunflower prices on May 11 were posted at $27.75 per hundredweight at Cargill in West Fargo for delivery in May and June, while at ADM in Enderlin the high-oleic price was $27.55, also for delivery in May and June.

Also, new crop 2021 high-oleic prices at the Cargill plant in West Fargo were posted at $27.75 cash and $27.25 with an AOG. At ADM in Enderlin new crop high-oleic prices were listed at $27.65 cash and $27.15 with an AOG clause.

Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering $27.05 cash for 2021 new crop high-oleic sunflower, while at Hebron the new crop high-oleic price was listed at $26.25.