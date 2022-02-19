Sunflower prices change only slightly

Prices for both old and new crop NuSun and high-oleic sunflowers were unchanged to up slightly, as of Feb. 14, as the market followed the latest reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and also the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia.

“Old crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were unchanged to up 20 cents this week. New crop prices were unchanged to up 30 cents,” commented John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, in the Feb. 14 NSA newsletter.

“The U.S. corn and soybean ending stocks are not tightening as much as expected, according to the latest USDA Supply & Demand and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate reports,” he said. “USDA reported bigger corn and soybean carryout estimates than trade estimates, disappointing market analysts.”

In the February WASDE report, Brazil’s soybean output for 2021-22 was estimated at 134.0 million metric tons (MMT) by USDA. That compares to the trade's expectation of 133.0 MMT and USDA's January estimate of 139 MMT.

USDA estimated Argentina’s soybean output at 45.0 MMT. That compares to the trade's expectation of 44.0 MMT and the USDA's previous estimate of 46.5 MMT in January.

Looking at local prices, at the regional crush plants, as of Feb. 14, NuSun sunflower was listed at $32.20 per hundredweight (cwt.) at the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in February, and $32.35 for delivery in March. At the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., the February delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $30 and the March delivery price was $31.