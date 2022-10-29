Sunflower prices continue downward trend in late October

Nearby prices at the crush plants were down 80 cents to unchanged the third week in October, continuing a trend that started weeks ago. In fact, prices are down around $15 from their highs in the low $40s five months ago.

As of Oct. 24, at the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., NuSun sunflower was listed at $26.15 per hundredweight for delivery in November. Prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $26 for November delivery of NuSun sunflower.

High-oleic sunflower prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $27.10 for delivery in November. ADM in Enderlin was offering $27.15 for high-oleic sunflower delivered in November.

Elsewhere in North Dakota, the Hebron plant was offering $25.60 for delivery high-oleic sunflower in November.

John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association (NSA) executive director, commenting in the Oct. 24 NSA newsletter, noted that the local crush plants have rolled out cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts for 2023 new crop sunflowers.

At the ADM Enderlin crush plant, new crop NuSun cash contracts were listed at $25.75 and the AOG contract was $25.25. New crop contracts for high-oleic sunflower were $26.75 cash and $26.25 with an AOG clause.

New crop NuSun contracts at Cargill in West Fargo were posted at $25.90 cash and $24.90 with an AOG clause. High-oleic new crop contracts were $27.15 cash and $25.15 with an AOG.

“Something else to consider is the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower. Sunflower is the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40 percent,” Sandbakken said.

He pointed out that oil premiums are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40 percent at a rate of 2 percent price premium for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent. For example, this would push a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight. Sandbakken further pointed out that the AOG $25.25 contract increases to $27.80, and the cash $26.75 contract moves up to $29.45.

On another matter, this year’s sunflower harvest continued to progress as another week of largely clear weather allowed producers to make positive headway.

About 25 percent of sunflowers were in the bin as of the week ending Oct. 21. That’s up from 11 percent seven days earlier and well ahead of the prior five-year average of 19 percent for this time of year, according to the latest USDA report.

“In the past week, producers harvested an additional 207,255 acres pushing 2022 harvested acres to about 380,795 acres,” Sandbakken said, adding that a change in the weather pattern was coming to the Northern Plains in late October, which was expected to bring a strong system through the region with widespread moderate to heavy precipitation, strong winds, falling temperatures, and chances for accumulating snow.

“All of these factors will delay the remaining harvest,” he concluded.