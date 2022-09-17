Sunflower prices continue downward trend

Back in June, NuSun sunflower prices were in the low $40 range, but since then, prices have continued a steady slide back to more typical prices in the mid to upper $20 range.
As of Sept. 12, NuSun sunflower was listed at $26.45 per hundredweight for delivery in September, and $25.85 for October delivery at the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D. The November new crop cash price there was also posted at $25.85, which is well off the highs of $42 per hundredweight in late June and early July.
At the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., the September delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $26.20 and the October delivery price was $25.70. The November new crop price was also listed at $25.70.
High-oleic sunflower prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $27.45 for delivery in September and $27.19 for delivery in October. The November new crop price was also listed at $25.70.
ADM in Enderlin was offering $27.20 for high-oleic sunflower delivered in September and $26.70 for October delivery. The November new crop price was also listed at $25.70.
Elsewhere in North Dakota, the Pingree plant was offering $26.40 for delivery in October and November, and the Hebron plant was offering $25.70 also for delivery in October and November.
John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, commenting in the Sept. 12 NSA newsletter, pointed out that USDA-announced reports normally released in October may come out earlier.
He explained that the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will review and potentially update 2022 acreage estimates based on Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Risk Management Agency (RMA) data and consider making adjustments in the September WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates) and Crop Production reports.
“This is not normally standard practice for NASS, which usually waits until the FSA and RMA have finalized their data and issues revisions in the October WASDE and Crop Production reports,” Sandbakken said. “If USDA does in fact make adjustments, it will set the market tone in the near-term.”
Looking at this year’s sunflower crop, the crop is progressing nicely. The weather forecast for the rest of the month is predicting above normal temperatures in the sunflower growing region, which bodes well for crop dry down.
“Most likely harvest will not start in earnest until early October,” he said. “Getting the crop harvested several weeks early can result in lower drying costs, plus reduces late-season crop and blackbird damage.”
Elsewhere in the U.S., harvest is moving along ahead of the five-year average in Texas. In the coming weeks, Sandbakken noted that several USDA reports will give producers and the industry a better picture of sunflower fundamentals heading into the 2022-23 marketing year.
“On Sept. 30, USDA will report old crop sunflower stocks, and on Oct. 12, USDA will give its first estimate of 2022 U.S. harvested sunflower acres and production. These reports, along with actual harvest reports, will set the tone for new crop sunflower price direction in the near-term,” he concluded.