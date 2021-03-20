Sunflower prices continue to rally ahead of planting

With spring planting just around the corner, sunflower prices have continued their uptrend over the past few months with prices more than $2 higher than in early January.
“Nearby NuSun gained 60-90 cents with high-oleic sunflower adding $1-$1.05 per hundredweight, setting new market highs at the North Dakota crush plants this week,” noted John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the March 15 NSA newsletter. “Old crop has added $5.10-$5.45 per hundredweight since the beginning of the marketing year.
“New crop prices added another 60-80 cents, also setting new market highs this week,” he continued, adding that 2021 new crop prices have increased $4-$4.30 since they first rolled out last fall.
As of March 15, NuSun prices were listed at $22 per hundredweight for delivery in March and April at the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., and $22.20 at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in both March and April.
New crop 2021 NuSun sunflower prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $22.15 cash and $22.85 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. The ADM plant at Enderlin listed the 2021 new crop cash price at $22.25 and with an AOG clause the price was $21.75.
Prices for high-oleic sunflower were $22.65 per hundredweight for delivery in March and April at West Fargo, while prices at Enderlin were listed at $22.55, also for delivery in March and April.
High-oleic 2021 new crop contracts at Enderlin were listed at $22.50 cash and $22 with an AOG. At West Fargo, new crop high-oleic contracts were listed at $22.40 cash and $22.10 with an AOG clause.
Sandbakken also noted that producers should take into consideration the fact that crush plants are offering oil premiums on oil content above 40 percent at a rate of 2 percent price premium for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent. This, he explained, pushes a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight.
“The AOG $21.70 contract increases to $23.85, and the cash $22.50 contract moves to $24.75,” he stated.
In other news, USDA released its March supply and demand report during the week ending March 12.
In the report USDA left U.S. ending stocks unchanged for both corn and soybeans. USDA also increased Brazil’s soybean crop by 1 million metric tons (MMT) to 134 MMT. However, Argentina’s crop was reduced slightly to 47.5 MMT.
Also, USDA increased slightly world ending stocks for both corn and soybeans.
“Most traders viewed the report as neutral from last month’s crop report,” Sandbakken said. “USDA did, however, surprise the market by forecasting higher Brazilian soybean instead of lower.”
In the near-term the market will be keeping a close watch out for the March 31 prospective plantings report. With prices of a number of commodities at very high levels, many in the industry are anticipating strong competition for acres this spring. How the acres shake out is expected to have a big impact on the market. Along with that report, the market will also be keeping a close watch on the weather in the U.S. and South America.