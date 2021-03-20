Sunflower prices continue to rally ahead of planting

With spring planting just around the corner, sunflower prices have continued their uptrend over the past few months with prices more than $2 higher than in early January.

“Nearby NuSun gained 60-90 cents with high-oleic sunflower adding $1-$1.05 per hundredweight, setting new market highs at the North Dakota crush plants this week,” noted John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the March 15 NSA newsletter. “Old crop has added $5.10-$5.45 per hundredweight since the beginning of the marketing year.

“New crop prices added another 60-80 cents, also setting new market highs this week,” he continued, adding that 2021 new crop prices have increased $4-$4.30 since they first rolled out last fall.

As of March 15, NuSun prices were listed at $22 per hundredweight for delivery in March and April at the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., and $22.20 at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in both March and April.

New crop 2021 NuSun sunflower prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $22.15 cash and $22.85 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. The ADM plant at Enderlin listed the 2021 new crop cash price at $22.25 and with an AOG clause the price was $21.75.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower were $22.65 per hundredweight for delivery in March and April at West Fargo, while prices at Enderlin were listed at $22.55, also for delivery in March and April.

High-oleic 2021 new crop contracts at Enderlin were listed at $22.50 cash and $22 with an AOG. At West Fargo, new crop high-oleic contracts were listed at $22.40 cash and $22.10 with an AOG clause.