Sunflower prices continue to reach record highs

While the war in Ukraine continues to wreak havoc on supply and demand for sunflower, the battle for acres also continued in the U.S. as cool, wet weather altered some spring planting plans. The factors have combined to send sunflower prices at area crush plants soaring to record highs.

“Sunflower prices remain at record highs as the battle for 2022 acres continues,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), writing in the May 23 NSA newsletter.

“The conflict in Ukraine pushed sunflower prices to all-time record highs this spring. Previous market highs of $38.80 set in 2011 for old crop, and $30.50 set in 2008 for new crop, were surpassed in late April at the crush plants,” he continued. “The rally has continued each week as the lack of global sunflower seed availability and strong oil demand have encouraged crushers to pay more for the available crop.”

For the week ending May 20, at the North Dakota crush plants, old crop added 50 cents. As of May 23, old crop NuSun prices were listed at $40.75 per hundredweight for delivery in June at Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D. At the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., the June delivery price was $40.70.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower at Cargill in West Fargo were posted at $41.25 per hundredweight for delivery in June, while ADM in Enderlin posted a bid of $41.20.

New crop prices also increased 75 cents to $1, according to Sandbakken. For 2022 new crop, NuSun sunflower the ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $34.10 cash and $33.40 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. The Cargill crush plant in West Fargo was offering $333.95 cash and $33.45 with an AOG.

For new crop high-oleic sunflower, ADM in Enderlin plant posted new crop prices of $35.10 cash and $34.40 with an AOG. Cargill in West Fargo was offering $34.95 cash and $34.45 with an AOG.

In the High Plains, old and new crop sunflower prices increased 50 cents.

Something else Sandbakken said producers should consider when looking at new crop prices are the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower.

“Sunflower is the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40 percent. Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40 percent at a rate of 2 percent price premium for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent; this pushes a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight,” he said.

This means a contract of $33.40 with an AOG clause increases to $36.75, and the $35.10 cash contract moves up to $38.60.

“Late-season planted crops like sunflower can perform well and markets will reward that production this year,” he said. “There is still time to adjust your plans to take advantage of the market opportunities that sunflowers can offer.”

