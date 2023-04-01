With sunflower and other oil prices slipping down, the market was turning its attention to the USDA’s Prospective Planting Report due out the end of March.

“Sunflower prices followed the slide in canola and soy product prices this week,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on March 27. “Nearby prices were down 75 cents to $2 with new crop down 70 cents to $1.”

Sandbakken noted there was a lot of anticipation in the market about projected U.S. planted acreage ahead of the Prospective Plantings Report when USDA releases its first official planted acreage estimates. The report came out March 31, after this edition went to print.

“The March numbers typically change following planting, but it is the first look at acres for traders,” he said.

Following the release of the report, attention will then turn toward actual planting progress and, of course, the weather.

“Changes could be in store in the June 30 Acreage Report depending on how planting goes this spring,” he said. “Traders are hoping for an ideal growing season with good yields to restock domestic supplies. As always, Mother Nature has the final say in what gets planted.”

But before planting can begin, the fields need to be free of all the near record snow totals in North Dakota and Minnesota where large areas with deep snowpack remained as of the last week of March. On top of that, below normal temperatures were forecast to hang on into mid-April.

“A cool and wet spring has the potential to throw off planting progress and rotations. Without favorable planting weather across the Northern and High Plains states in the coming weeks, acreage shifts could occur,” he said. “As a result, planted acres are likely to remain a moving target for the next couple months leading to market volatility.”

Besides the planting intentions report, as well as the weather and eventual planting progress, the market will also have its eyes on South American oilseed production prospects. It’s been well documented that drought in Argentina has reduced the prospects for that country’s soybean and sunflower crops. Also, the market is monitoring the impact of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was renewed for another 60 days.

Looking at local crush plant prices, as of March 27, nearby NuSun prices at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., the April delivery price was listed at $22.30 per hundredweight. At the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., nearby NuSun prices were listed at $21 per hundredweight for delivery in April.

High-oleic sunflower prices were listed at $21.50 for delivery in April at Cargill in West Fargo, and $21.20 at Cargill in Pingree, N.D., also for April delivery. At ADM in Enderlin, the April delivery price for high-oleic sunflower was $22.80.

Looking at 2023 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts for NuSun sunflower, the ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $23.95 cash and $23.45 with an AOG clause. Cargill in West Fargo was offering $22.80 cash.

New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $25.15 cash and $24.65 with an AOG at Enderlin, while West Fargo offered a cash price of $24.30 and $23.80 with an AOG clause. Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering $24.15 cash and Hebron was offering $23.55 cash.