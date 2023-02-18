After ending 2022 on a slow note and getting off to a lackluster start in 2023, old crop sunflower prices saw a nice little rally ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“Old crop prices had a nice rally this week adding 50 cents to $1.25 per hundredweight at the North Dakota crush plants,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Feb. 13.

As of Feb. 13, nearby NuSun prices at the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., were listed at $21.75 per hundredweight for delivery in both February and March. At the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., the February and March delivery price was listed at $21.50 per hundredweight.

High-oleic sunflower prices were listed at $22.75 for delivery in both February and March at Cargill in West Fargo, and $22.45 at ADM in Enderlin, also for February and March delivery.

Sandbakken also noted that 2023 new crop price listings were unchanged at the two crush plants. Looking at 2023 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts for NuSun sunflower, the ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $24.95 cash and $24.45 with an AOG clause. Cargill in West Fargo was offering $24.40 cash.

New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $26.15 cash and $25.65 with an AOG at Enderlin, while West Fargo offered a cash price of $25.90 and $25.40 with an AOG clause.

Sandbakken pointed out that high-oleic old crop prices in the High Plains were unchanged.

He also noted that the crop insurance price discovery process continues for 2023 crop insurance price elections.

“Oil type sunflowers are at $30.60 and confections are $32.70 per hundredweight,” he said. “The prices are unchanged from last week.”

Producers can follow sunflower price election trends by watching the 2023 Chicago Board of Trade December soy oil contract through Feb. 28. Final price elections will be announced in early March.

In other news, USDA released its latest Supply & Demand and WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates) reports earlier this month. The reports showed that U.S. corn and soybean ending stocks are not tightening as much as expected.

“For soybeans, the U.S. ending stocks were 225 million bushels, exceeding both the trade’s expectation of 211 million bushels and USDA’s January estimate of 210 million bushels,” he said.

“The February reports focused largely on international production this month, as domestic supply estimates were largely settled in the January report,” he continued.

In its report, USDA pegged the 2022-23 Brazil soybean production at a record 153 million metric tons (MMT), unchanged from the January outlook. For Argentina, which has battled dry conditions this growing season, soybean production was estimated at 41 MMT. That compares to USDA's January estimate of 45.5 MMT.

“With the release of the latest USDA production forecasts, traders will focus on the U.S. export sales pace, South American weather, yield reports and harvest progress,” he concluded.