Sunflower prices react favorably to planting report

The sunflower market was anticipating there would be fewer sunflower acres planted this year and that’s exactly what the market saw when USDA released its 2021 Prospective Planting report on March 31. The market then reacted favorably with prices rallying with old crop up $1.50-$1.75 and new crop up $1-$1.35.

“Traders are still chattering about last week’s USDA reports, which had producers in seven of the eight major sunflower production states expecting a decrease in sunflower acreage this year,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on April 12.

“The USDA Planting Intentions report kicked off a rally in sunflower prices at the crush plants,” he continued. “Since March 31, sunflower prices have continued to find positive forward momentum on the possibility that lower than expected acres will be planted later this spring.

“Market analysts expect the acreage discussion to continue into the foreseeable future as the battle for acres continues. The March report gave farmers a look at what others are thinking of planting this year,” he added.

Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of April 12, the price at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., was $23.40 per hundredweight for delivery in both April and May. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., NuSun sunflower was listed at $22.95 per hundredweight for delivery in April and $22.85 for delivery in May.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $24.15 at Enderlin for delivery in both April and May and $23.70 at West Fargo, also for delivery in both April and May.