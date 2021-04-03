Sunflower prices react to vegetable oil news

During the month of March, sunflower prices reacted positively to news of fewer soy oil stocks and a push toward the use of more “green” fuel for motor vehicles. Unfortunately, things changed and the market adjusted, resulting in a drop of sunflower prices. That said, regional sunflower prices still remain above $21 per hundredweight, more than $2 higher than they were a year ago at this time.
“Decreasing U.S. soy oil stocks and the expectation of Malaysia’s palm oil exports pulling back in 2020-21 to the lowest level since 2017 had pushed Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) soy oil futures to new market highs,” said John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, commenting in the March 29 NSA newsletter.
“Adding a further boost to the recent price surge was the current push by the Biden administration to implement using more green fuel in vehicles,” he continued. “Traders thought this would likely keep vegetable oil demand and prices high in the near-term, especially with tight supplies and strong export demand in place. However, that was not the case as a strong market correction to the downside in global vegetable oil prices led to losses in CBoT soy oil contracts this week.”
Sandbakken noted that seed prices set market highs at the crush plants, as well, as they followed the rise in vegetable oil prices.
“The sharp drop in oil values led to nearby NuSun prices shedding 80 cents to $1.05 per hundredweight with high-oleic down 50-85 cents,” he said. “After the dust settled, new crop oil sunflower prices remained higher than a year ago at this same time with oil crushers still offering Act of God and cash contracts.”
Last year, new crop prices were $17.75-$17.90 for NuSun with high-oleic at $18-$18.15. New crop NuSun cash prices are in a range of $21.75-$22.05 at the end of the week ending March 26. That was up $3.85-$4.30 per hundredweight. High-oleic prices were listed at $22.15-$22.50, which is $4.15-$4.35 per hundredweight higher compared to last year at this time.
Looking at regional prices at the crush plants, as of March 29, NuSun sunflower was listed at $21.60 per hundredweight at ADM in Enderlin, N.D., and $21.45 at Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., for delivery in April.
New crop 2021 NuSun sunflower prices at West Fargo were listed at $22 cash and $21.60 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. NuSun new crop prices at Enderlin were listed at $22.05 cash and $21.55 with an AOG clause.
Looking at high-oleic sunflower prices, on March 29, the price at Cargill in West Fargo was posted at $22.40 per hundredweight and $22.35 at ADM in Enderlin for delivery in April.
Also, new crop 2021 high-oleic prices at ADM in Enderlin were listed at $22.50 cash and $22 with an AOG clause. At the Cargill plant in West Fargo, new crop high-oleic price was posted at $22.40 cash and $22 with an AOG. Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering $21.90 cash for high-oleic sunflower, while at Hebron the new crop high-oleic price was listed at $21.10.
Meanwhile, the sunflower market along with all the other commodity grain markets, was turning its attention to the 2021 Prospective Planting Report and the quarterly stocks estimates, which was to be released March 31. With many commodities experiencing strong prices it is expected there will be strong competition for acres in 2021 with many analysts anticipating an increase for corn and soybean. The report will give direction to the markets for the next few weeks along with the weather during planting season.