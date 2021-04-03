Sunflower prices react to vegetable oil news

During the month of March, sunflower prices reacted positively to news of fewer soy oil stocks and a push toward the use of more “green” fuel for motor vehicles. Unfortunately, things changed and the market adjusted, resulting in a drop of sunflower prices. That said, regional sunflower prices still remain above $21 per hundredweight, more than $2 higher than they were a year ago at this time.

“Decreasing U.S. soy oil stocks and the expectation of Malaysia’s palm oil exports pulling back in 2020-21 to the lowest level since 2017 had pushed Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) soy oil futures to new market highs,” said John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, commenting in the March 29 NSA newsletter.

“Adding a further boost to the recent price surge was the current push by the Biden administration to implement using more green fuel in vehicles,” he continued. “Traders thought this would likely keep vegetable oil demand and prices high in the near-term, especially with tight supplies and strong export demand in place. However, that was not the case as a strong market correction to the downside in global vegetable oil prices led to losses in CBoT soy oil contracts this week.”

Sandbakken noted that seed prices set market highs at the crush plants, as well, as they followed the rise in vegetable oil prices.

“The sharp drop in oil values led to nearby NuSun prices shedding 80 cents to $1.05 per hundredweight with high-oleic down 50-85 cents,” he said. “After the dust settled, new crop oil sunflower prices remained higher than a year ago at this same time with oil crushers still offering Act of God and cash contracts.”