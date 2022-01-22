Sunflower prices slip following USDA reports

Sunflower prices at the regional crush plants slipped some in mid-January following the release of several reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Nearby prices were down 55 cents to unchanged this week,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Jan. 18 NSA newsletter.

“2022 new crop NuSun and high-oleic contracts were down 35-55 cents at the North Dakota crush plants with the High Plains unchanged.”

As of Jan. 18, NuSun prices were listed at $31.70 per hundredweight for delivery in January and February at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., the price was $30 for delivery in January and February.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower at Cargill in West Fargo were $32.40 per hundredweight for delivery in January and $32.30 for delivery in February. ADM in Enderlin was offering $31.90 for high-oleic sunflower delivered in January and February.

Contracts for 2022 new crop NuSun and high-oleic sunflower were also posted. For 2022 new crop NuSun sunflower, the Cargill West Fargo crush plant was offering 2022 new crop contracts of $26.50 cash and $26 with an Act of God clause (AOG). The ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $26.30 cash and $25.80 with an AOG.

For high-oleic sunflower, the Cargill West Fargo plant was offering $27 cash and $26.50 with an AOG. The ADM Enderlin plant posted new crop prices of $26.55 cash and $26.05 with an AOG.