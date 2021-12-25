Sunflower prices slip slightly, but still strong

As 2021 wound down, local prices at the region’s crush plants saw a slight decline. Still, overall, prices remained well above $30 per hundredweight for both NuSun and high-oleic sunflower.
“Nearby prices were down 20 cents to unchanged at the crush plants this week,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Dec. 20, adding that 2022 new crop was down 25 cents to unchanged.
Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of Dec. 20, the price for NuSun sunflower at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., was listed at $32.05 per hundredweight for delivery in January. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., the January delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $31.55 per hundredweight.
High-oleic sunflower prices were $32.35 for delivery in January at the Cargill West Fargo plant, and $32.25 at ADM in Enderlin.
Sandbakken also noted that the crush plants are offering 2022 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts. In the NSA newsletter, the ADM plant in Enderlin listed 2022 NuSun contracts of $27.05 cash and $26.55 with an AOG clause. Cargill in West Fargo new crop contracts were listed at $26.60 cash and $26.10 with an AOG clause.
New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $27.30 cash and $26.80 with an AOG at Enderlin, while West Fargo posted $27.10 cash and $26.60 with an AOG.
Looking ahead, Sandbakken noted producers should be aware of changes to U.S. policy in regards to inflation.
“This week the U.S. Federal Reserve provided multiple indications that its run of ultra-easy monetary policies since the beginning of the COVID pandemic is ending, making aggressive policy moves in response to rising inflation,” he said. “The Fed plans to raise interest rates and dial back its bond purchases. The Fed hopes this will lead to a stronger dollar and tamp down inflation.”
And while this will be good for U.S. consumers, it will likely make things a bit more challenging in regards to agricultural trade.
“(This will) make U.S. exports more expensive for overseas customers,” he added. “The past few weeks the value of the U.S. dollar has been rising against a basket of other major currencies. A stronger dollar is not beneficial to exports and could make U.S. commodities less attractive to foreign buyers.”
The stronger dollar, coupled with demand news, plus La Nina weather conditions in South America, will all be watched closely by Chicago Board of Trade traders.
“Traders are closely watching South American oilseed production prospects and is guiding price direction,” he said. “They are also gearing up for USDA’s annual crop production report that will be released in early January.”
The annual crop production report release will likely include yield, acreage, and production adjustments for most crops. Also, sunflower yield, acreage, and production will be updated from the October estimates.
“With the holiday season upon us, trading will probably be somewhat quiet and may trade sideways until after the holidays,” he said.
One last thing for producers to consider are the premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower with oil content above 40 percent. For each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent, the crush plants will pay a 2 percent price premium. Sandbakken explained that this would push a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight. For example, an AOG $26.30 contract increases to $29, and the cash $27.25 contract moves up to $30.