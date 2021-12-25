Sunflower prices slip slightly, but still strong

As 2021 wound down, local prices at the region’s crush plants saw a slight decline. Still, overall, prices remained well above $30 per hundredweight for both NuSun and high-oleic sunflower.

“Nearby prices were down 20 cents to unchanged at the crush plants this week,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Dec. 20, adding that 2022 new crop was down 25 cents to unchanged.

Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of Dec. 20, the price for NuSun sunflower at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., was listed at $32.05 per hundredweight for delivery in January. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., the January delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $31.55 per hundredweight.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $32.35 for delivery in January at the Cargill West Fargo plant, and $32.25 at ADM in Enderlin.

Sandbakken also noted that the crush plants are offering 2022 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts. In the NSA newsletter, the ADM plant in Enderlin listed 2022 NuSun contracts of $27.05 cash and $26.55 with an AOG clause. Cargill in West Fargo new crop contracts were listed at $26.60 cash and $26.10 with an AOG clause.

New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $27.30 cash and $26.80 with an AOG at Enderlin, while West Fargo posted $27.10 cash and $26.60 with an AOG.

Looking ahead, Sandbakken noted producers should be aware of changes to U.S. policy in regards to inflation.