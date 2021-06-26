Sunflower prices take hit, but still good historically

As we moved toward the official start of summer on June 20, sunflower prices were taking a hit and were off by about $2 from prices earlier in the month. And while that’s discouraging, consider that prices were still about $8.50 higher than they were last year at this time and ranging around $26.

“Nearby prices were down $1.50 to $2.05 with new crop down $1.25 to $2.25 this week at the crush plants as sunflower values followed the huge sell-off in CBoT (Chicago Board of Trade) soy oil futures contracts,” according to John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, commenting in the June 21 NSA newsletter.

“CBoT soy oil values experienced a meltdown as traders fear the Biden administration will back off of anticipated higher biofuel targeted mandates,” he continued. “Traders were expecting the Biden administration to impose more ambitious quotas and stop exempting refineries from them.

“Rumors circulated that EPA is developing targets for biofuel that are likely to be relatively flat or even lower as it seeks to balance the interests of blue-collar refining workers and advance a clean-energy agenda,” he further explained, adding that a broad market sell-off amid concerns over rising inflation and the potential for interest rate hikes sent grain, stocks, crude oil, metals, livestock, and other commodities sharply lower and put additional pressure on the market.

Looking at prices at the regional crush plants, as of June 21, NuSun sunflower was listed at $26 per hundredweight (cwt.) at Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., for delivery in July and $25.90 at ADM in Enderlin, N.D., also for delivery in July.