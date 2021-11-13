Sunflower prices trading above moving average

Sunflower prices at area crush plants were moving 10 cents up or down in early November, but overall, prices remained above the 60-day moving average.

“Overall, NuSun and high-oleic prices continue to trade above the 60-day moving average at the crush plants,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Nov. 8. “2022 new crop was unchanged to up 10 cents.”

Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of Nov. 8, the price for NuSun sunflower at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., was listed at $32.05 per hundredweight for delivery in both November and December. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., the November/December delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $31.95 per hundredweight.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $32.25 for delivery in November and December at both the ADM and Cargill plants. Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering $31.45 per hundredweight for November delivery and Hebron was offering $30.85, also for November delivery.

Also, Sandbakken noted that the crush plants are offering 2022 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts. In the NSA newsletter, the ADM plant in Enderlin listed 2022 NuSun contracts of $27.25 cash and $26.75 with an AOG clause. Cargill in West Fargo new crop contracts listed of $26.80 cash and $26.30 with an AOG clause. New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $27.50 cash and $27 with an AOG at Enderlin, while West Fargo was posted at $27.30 cash and $26.80 with an AOG.