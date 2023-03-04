During the last week in February, nearby sunflower prices were unchanged to up 50 cents with new crop unchanged at the region’s crush plants.

As of Feb. 27, at the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., NuSun sunflower was listed at $22.27 per hundredweight for delivery in March. Prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $22.15 for delivery of NuSun sunflower in March.

Also, 2023 new crop NuSun sunflower prices were posted at the crush plants with ADM offering $24.95 cash and $24.45 with an Act of God clause (AOG), and Cargill in West Fargo offering a cash contract of $24.40 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices at ADM in Enderlin were listed at $23.20 for delivery in March. Cargill in West Fargo listed March delivery prices at $22.75 for high-oleic sunflower and Cargill at Pingree, N.D., listed a March delivery price of $22.45.

High-oleic new crop contracts for 2023 were posted at $26.15 cash and $25.65 with an AOG clause at Enderlin, and $25.90 cash and $25.40 with an AOG at West Fargo.

In the weekly newsletter from the National Sunflower Association on Feb. 27, John Sandbakken, NSA executive director, noted that the price discovery period for crop insurance for sunflower was to end on Feb. 28.

“Based on the most recent figures (at this time), the price election for oil type sunflowers is expected to be around $30.60 with confections at $32.70 per hundredweight,” he said, adding that final price elections will be announced early this month.

In other news, USDA provided its first unofficial “statistical guesses” for crop acreage at its annual Agricultural Outlook Forum. USDA pegged soybean acres at 87.5 million acres, which was unchanged from 2022 planted acres.

“This was below the average trade guess of 88.6 million acres,” he said.

USDA also projected a national average yield of 52 bushels per acre, which would put total production at 4.5 billion bushels (BB), about a 5 percent increase above the national record of two years ago.

For corn, USDA projected an increase in acres of about 2.5 million acres up to 91 million, which was slightly above the average trade estimate of 90.9 million acres. USDA estimated higher corn production for the 2023-24 crop year with a national average yield of 181.5 bushels per acre, which would bring total production to 15.09 BB, about 10 percent larger than a year ago.

“If realized, it would be the second-largest crop on record behind the 2016-17 crop year,” Sandbakken said.

For wheat, USDA projected planted acres at 49.5 million acres, up nearly 3.8 million acres from the 2022-23 crop, and the highest since 2016-17.

“Market analysts expected the agency to show all wheat plantings at 48.7 million acres,” he said, adding that total wheat supply is projected to hit 2.575 BB, up 107 million bushels from last year's crop.

Sandbakken noted that the first estimate for 2023 sunflower acres will be in USDA’s March Planting Intentions report, which will be released March 31.