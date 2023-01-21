Sunflower production bounced back in 2022

Although the 2022 sunflower season got off to a delayed start, it steadily made up ground and ended the year with 48 percent better production than the previous year. Those numbers were reflected in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report released by USDA on Jan. 12.

After 2021, when much of the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota dealt with severe to extreme drought conditions that left production at 1.90 billion pounds, producers were smacked with two late-season blizzards in April, which kept them out of the fields for weeks in getting started on the 2022 crop. But in 2022, U.S. sunflower production rebounded significantly from 2021's drought, totaling 2.81 billion pounds, according to USDA.

Due to the delayed planting last year, crop development was behind the five-year average for much of the season. Following the late start, Mother Nature turned off the water spigot in July and cranked up the heat, bringing many areas back into abnormally dry to drought conditions.

The silver lining to the April blizzards was that they provided needed moisture, which allowed the sunflower crop to reach top-end yield potential before running out of gas when drought-like conditions returned.

“Yield for the most part was well above average, with excellent quality seeds going into the bin,” according to John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, commenting in NSA’s January “The Sunflower Magazine.”

The average yield per acre for U.S. sunflower was 1,750 pounds, an increase of 221 pounds from 2021, according to the WASDE report. Planted area in the U.S. was 1.69 million acres, 31 percent more than the previous year. Area harvested totaled 1.61 million acres, an increase of 29 percent from 2021.

USDA also estimated production of oil-type sunflower varieties in the U.S. at 2.57 billion pounds, an increase of 48 percent from 2021.

“Compared with last year, harvested acres were up 30 percent and the average yield increased by 216 pounds to 1,739 pounds per acre and represents the second-highest yield on record for the U.S.,” Sandbakken commented in the Jan. 16 NSA newsletter. “The average yield for oil-type sunflower varieties in Minnesota and North Dakota were both record highs.”

Confection sunflower production in the U.S. was estimated at 241 million pounds for 2022, an increase of 44 percent from the year before. Area harvested, at 128,000 acres, was up 23 percent from 2021.

“The average yield increased by 278 pounds from 2021 to a record high 1,880 pounds per acre. The 2022 average yield for confection sunflower varieties in North Dakota and Texas were record highs,” he said.

“In its grain stocks report, USDA lowered old crop oil-type sunflower stocks in all positions by 232,000 pounds from its September grain stocks report. Old crop non-oil sunflower stocks were left unchanged,” he added.

As of Jan. 16, at the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., NuSun sunflower was listed at $23.40 per hundredweight for delivery in February. Prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $23 for delivery of NuSun sunflower in February.

Also, 2023 new crop NuSun sunflower prices were posted at the crush plants with ADM offering $26.15 cash and $25.65 with an Act of God clause (AOG), and Cargill in West Fargo offering a cash contract of $26.15 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices at ADM in Enderlin were listed at $24.90 for delivery in February. Cargill in West Fargo listed February delivery prices at $24.50 for high-oleic sunflower.

High-oleic new crop contracts for 2023 were posted at $27.40 cash and $26.90 with an AOG at West Fargo, and $27.35 cash and $26.85 with an AOG clause at Enderlin.