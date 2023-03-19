After remaining steady for the past few months, the durum market, in sympathy with what’s taking place in some other commodity markets, started to lose a little ground in mid-March.

“Durum has held in for most of February and early March, while corn and the wheat markets have taken a big drop,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

He explained that as the middle part of March approached, prices on the Minneapolis Durum Index were down to $8.60 per bushel. That contrasts to mid-February when they were at $9 and at the first part of the year they were at $9.25.

“There’s probably not a lot of shift in fundamentals for durum by itself, but just with spring wheat losing ground and the other wheat markets, I think that durum decided to retract a little bit,” he said.

Looking at cash bids, there were still a few elevators at $9, but the vast majority were down to $8.75.

“To put that in perspective, spring wheat markets at similar locations are at $7.60, so durum is still at $1 premium. Earlier in the year, they were at 25-30 cents a bushel,” he said. “I guess as we get into spring planting that certainly could be positive for pulling in a few more durum acres.”

As far as fundamentals in the market, Peterson pointed out there hasn’t been a lot of new big trades. U.S. export sales, as of the first week in March, stood at 11.6 million bushels (MB), which is up 70 percent from a year ago at this time. That’s certainly a positive, but the U.S. has been holding at that level for a few weeks. About 88 percent of U.S. durum sales have been to Italy and Algeria, with some smaller sales to Japan, Guatemala, Tunisia and a few other countries, according to Peterson.

“I think to put more strength in the durum market we’re going to need to capture more export sales over the next few months,” he said, adding that USDA is still projecting the U.S. will hit 20 MB in export sales, which seems like a pretty big hill to climb, especially compared to what Canada has been doing.

Looking at the August through January period, Canada has 103 MB in durum shipments, which compares to 48 MB a year ago. About 82 percent of those shipments are to the “big five markets,” which includes Italy, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and the U.S. Sales to all those markets are higher than a year ago with the exception of Morocco.

“Shipments to the U.S. are almost double what they were a year ago at this time at just over 11 million bushels,” he said, adding that Italy has been the dominant buyer of Canadian durum at 31 MB, followed by Algeria at 15 MB, which is 10 times higher than a year ago.

“Canada has been more successful in capturing some of the world durum demand. Obviously, they have more volume to work with, with efficiencies on rail freight and just more producer movement in general. I think that allows them to capture that,” he said.” Plus, I think that they’re working on smaller margins and a little lower rail freight cost compared to U.S. exporters.

“And, similar to here in the U.S., if we look at the relative price of their durum to producers it’s actually holding in a little better at around $9.10 a bushel. Their spring wheat is near $8 so they still have about a $1 a bushel spread,” he added.

Looking at the U.S. domestic market, that’s still a very strong positive. According to Milling and Baking News, domestic mill grind is still 5.5-6 days per week. Pasta consumption and pasta sales remain strong at the retail level.

“I think pasta is still a very attractive value for families that are pressed a little bit economically,” he said. “As far as extended coverage, pasta plants appear to be about 50-60 percent covered for the April/June quarter. That’s been a positive.”

Looking at the latest USDA numbers by class, there were no adjustments in the USDA March 8 report for durum. Exports are still projected at 20 MB, which would be up 43 percent from a year ago. Domestic food use is still estimated at 83 MB, which is 5 percent ahead of a year ago and just 1 percent ahead of the five-year average.

“Those are strong levels, but we had been a bit stronger right during the COVID period,” he said.

U.S. durum imports are estimated at 50 MB, which is a bit ahead of the five-year average of 44 MB. That 50 MB is not all durum imports from Canada, he explained. It also includes pasta imports, primarily from Italy, but also a few other markets, and then the imports from Canada.

“One thing that’s interesting is USDA still has projected seed use 50 percent higher than a year ago, implying that we’ll have more durum acres planted in the U.S. this year,” Peterson said. “That’s the big unknown. Some preliminary surveys by private entities were hinting at a decrease. But, obviously, with the slide in spring wheat (prices), I think in both the U.S. and Canada durum is probably finding a little more favor, but not to the point where we’ll see a double-digit percentage increase, but maybe it’s implying it will be higher as opposed to lower and maybe a little bit of shift from some of the early winter projections.”

Going forward, the market may begin to focus some on the late-season snow that the region is getting. He noted that the northern durum area in northwest North Dakota and northeast Montana missed out for much of the winter on moisture, but they were getting some late-season snow/moisture, which it certainly needs.

“It’s just that if we continue to keep getting the snows and colder temperatures, it just pushes back spring planting that much more,” he said.

“We’ll see what happens over the next couple weeks, but for right now, unfortunately the durum market seems to have started trending the way of some of the other commodity markets,” he continued. “Hopefully we’ll reach some stability in those markets or capture some more export sales for the U.S. in the next two months to lend some support back into the market.”