Tight vegetable oil supplies, Ukraine war bolster sunflower prices

The ongoing war in Ukraine, which is one of the top producers of sunflower oil in the world, coupled with tight world supplies of vegetable oil, are keeping sunflower prices at near record highs.

“Sunflower prices are supported by tightening global vegetable oil supply concerns, as well as the murky outlook for Ukrainian sunflower production due to the ongoing war,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on June 6.

“Nearby prices were mixed this week at down 25 to up 50 cents,” he said. “New crop was unchanged to up 30 cents. New crop prices are trading in a range of $33.95-$35.10 cash with AOG at $33.40-$34.45 at the crush plants.”

As of June 6, nearby NuSun prices at the region’s crush plants were listed at $40.75 per hundredweight for delivery in June and $39 for delivery in July at the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D. At the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., the delivery price for both June and July for NuSun sunflower was $40.45 per hundredweight.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $41.25 for delivery in June and $39.50 for July delivery at the Cargill plant in West Fargo. At ADM in Enderlin, the delivery price for both June and July was $41.20.

Looking at 2022 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts, the West Fargo crush plant listed new crop NuSun contracts at $33.95 cash and $33.45 with an AOG clause. The Enderlin crush plant listed 2022 NuSun contracts of $34.10 cash and $33.40 with an AOG clause.

New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $34.95 cash and $34.45 with an AOG at West Fargo, while Enderlin posted $35.10 cash and $34.40 with an AOG. Elsewhere in North Dakota, the crush plant in Pingree listed a new crop high-oleic cash price of $34.80 and Hebron listed a cash price of $34.10.

“Another thing for producers to consider are the premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower with oil content above 40 percent,” Sandbakken commented, adding that for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent the crush plants will pay a 2 percent price premium. He explained that this would push a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight. For example, an AOG $33.40 contract increases to $36.75, and the cash $35.10 contract moves up to $38.60.

With less than cooperative weather in late May in Minnesota and North Dakota, Sandbakken noted that fieldwork in those two states continued to be delayed due to excessive soil moisture. As a result, sunflower planting continued to be behind last year and the five-year average pace.

“Planting progress in South Dakota is behind last year but equal to the five-year average,” he said. “In the High Plains states, planting was slowed by recent moisture but is close to last year’s pace and the five-year average.”

Sandbakken pointed out that just 22 percent of expected 2022 sunflower acreage was in the ground as of May 29. That’s up from 6 percent from the week before, but behind the five-year average of 32 percent.

“Sunflower planting should pick up speed in the next couple weeks as growers across the U.S. finish sowing activities,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.