Uncertainty causing fluctuations in corn prices

There are any number of issues that cause corn prices to fluctuate day to day, even within a matter of hours. The uncertainty regarding the war in Ukraine, USDA’s Planting Intentions Report (which was due out after this article was written), the weather and spring planting. Farmers can expect this volatile market to continue, but for how long is uncertain.

Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University, pointed out that prices have been going up and down a lot lately, mostly depending on the news out of Ukraine.

“This morning we’re starting to take some money back out,” Olson said, noting the corn, soybeans, and wheat were all “down hard” on March 29 when he gave his comments.

“The war between Ukraine and Russia obviously put a lot of risk premium into the marketplace because of the uncertainty of (what is going to happen). Everybody is scrambling, trying to figure out what supply chains are going to look like. There’s just a high level of uncertainty (and) the marketplace has just exploded.

“Everybody wants to be long. You want to have something in the pipeline. If you’re a processor, if you’re a farmer, if you’re a trader, you don't want to be caught short. So, when in doubt in conditions like this, we tend to see prices explode pretty quickly,” he said.

As an example of the price fluctuations, on March 29, Olson noted local cash bids for old crop corn was almost $7 and new crop corn was $6.05. At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, on March 29, the April cash price for old crop corn was $6.82 per bushel and the next day it was $7 and basis was -26 cents under. The July 2022 futures price was listed at around $7 on March 29 and then $7.26 with a basis +17 cents over the following day.