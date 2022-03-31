Uncertainty causing fluctuations in corn prices

There are any number of issues that cause corn prices to fluctuate day to day, even within a matter of hours. The uncertainty regarding the war in Ukraine, USDA’s Planting Intentions Report (which was due out after this article was written), the weather and spring planting. Farmers can expect this volatile market to continue, but for how long is uncertain.
Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University, pointed out that prices have been going up and down a lot lately, mostly depending on the news out of Ukraine.
“This morning we’re starting to take some money back out,” Olson said, noting the corn, soybeans, and wheat were all “down hard” on March 29 when he gave his comments.
“The war between Ukraine and Russia obviously put a lot of risk premium into the marketplace because of the uncertainty of (what is going to happen). Everybody is scrambling, trying to figure out what supply chains are going to look like. There’s just a high level of uncertainty (and) the marketplace has just exploded.
“Everybody wants to be long. You want to have something in the pipeline. If you’re a processor, if you’re a farmer, if you’re a trader, you don't want to be caught short. So, when in doubt in conditions like this, we tend to see prices explode pretty quickly,” he said.
As an example of the price fluctuations, on March 29, Olson noted local cash bids for old crop corn was almost $7 and new crop corn was $6.05. At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, on March 29, the April cash price for old crop corn was $6.82 per bushel and the next day it was $7 and basis was -26 cents under. The July 2022 futures price was listed at around $7 on March 29 and then $7.26 with a basis +17 cents over the following day.
The war has disrupted the supply chain with ports along the Black Sea closed and buyers/importers have been trying to work things out, finding alternative sources. Olson said the market is attempting to get some of the supply chain issues worked out, and trying to come up with a plan B and plan C.
“The current expectation is that this is going to be dragged out for a long time. Now, we’ve taken a little bit of a breather, we’re trying and starting to figure out what these alternative supply chains might look like,” he said, adding the market is mentally adapting to the inability of Ukraine to provide large volumes of corn on the global market.
Depending on how the war is proceeding or whether negotiations are taking place, it’s all having an impact on the market.
“Today (March 29) there were peace talks going on, but that could change tomorrow. I think, psychologically, that’s taking some of the risk out of the marketplace,” he said. “The moral of the story is we’re going to continue to have a lot of volatility. Any new piece of news, in particular with Ukraine and Russia and those relationships, are going to have an impact on grain, livestock, and energy markets. Whether we like it or not, they’re all interconnected. It’s not like a one-to-one change, but they’re all interconnected. What’s happening in the corn market is it’s being influenced by all these other things.”
There are other factors besides the war that are impacting corn. For example, the Argentine corn crop is smaller than typical and the first corn crop from Brazil was “okay, but not super large.” Olson explained that Brazil’s second corn crop, the safrinha crop, is the larger of the two by volume, but Brazil can export from both crops, so Brazil has a little bit longer export window and it has the ability to adjust.
“The current discussions are that the second crop corn acres in Brazil will likely increase because of higher prices. However, there’s still concerns about what the yield potential is going to be,” he said.
That concern is due in part to the weather because they’re just planting now in Brazil. Another big issue is the availability of fertilizer. Brazil imports a significant amount of their fertilizer from Russia, which is a big supplier of fertilizer as well as natural gas.
Fortunately, in the U.S., even though we’re looking at some record high corn prices, Olson said there is still a demand base from export markets.
“Typically, when we see really high corn prices, the first demand base or first group of buyers to fall away and cut back are the global market, the importers of U.S. corn, and then it becomes kind of a horse race, who can afford to pay more for corn…the ethanol sector or the livestock sector,” he said. “Right now, we’re still getting reports of export sales and that really is a signal that, globally, there is still an appetite for countries and individual companies that are willing and able to pay for some pretty high-priced corn.
“Even though we’re starting to see demand rationing, if high prices start choking off the demand base, people look at alternatives, they look for substitutes, they start changing their usage habits,” he continued. “To my surprise, they have not dropped off as quickly as I expected. We haven't seen a significant drop in our corn exports. They’re slow, but we’re still getting sales, which is surprising.”
Going forward, one of the big things to watch is USDA’s Prospective Planting Report, which is the findings of an early March survey of U.S. farmers, asking their intentions. However, those numbers can and often do change based on weather, prices, and other factors.
When the survey was taken Russia had already invaded Ukraine and there was a high level of uncertainty about what it meant to the market and prices had started to respond with some pretty high levels. And although prices have been backing off lately, the price of corn relative to the price of soybeans really hasn’t changed a lot since the survey was taken.
“So we are expecting lower corn acres. The issue is how many fewer acres? Everybody is expecting an increase in soybeans. The market is signaling to farmers that there will be a flip from corn to soybeans, but how much will that be,” he asked.
“The trade right now is expecting a reduction in corn acres. I think that’s going to be valid (and) we will see lower corn acres. The question is, how much lower?” he added. “When you look at the numbers that the traders are expecting, I think they’re going to come in pretty close. There will be surprises. But, at the end of the day, I don’t know that the farmer survey is going to be that much different than what the trade is expecting.”
Last year planted corn acres totaled 93.357 million and the average trade guess for this year is 92 million, which would be about a 1.3-1.4 million acre decrease. For soybeans, last year planted acres totaled 87.195 million, and the average trade guess is 88.727 million, about a 1.5 million acre increase.
One of the questions Olson gets from farmers is how much of an impact will fertilizer prices have on corn production. With a tinge of sarcasm, he said “the corn market really doesn’t care.”
“(The market does) recognize that the cost of producing corn is going to be higher relative to soybeans because of high fertilizer prices,” he said. “Fertilizer costs are the problem of the farm manager. I’m not trying to downplay or make light of fertilizer costs, but the reality is the market doesn’t care.
“The underlying question is whether fertilizer prices are high enough that they’re really going to shift a lot of acres – not on your farm, but nationally. It has an impact, but not as big an impact as a lot of farm managers are expecting,” he added.
One other item that will probably have a longer-term impact on corn than beans is the fact that the legislation that created the current Renewable Fuel Standard is ending in 2022.
“So we’re going to have this political debate about how renewable fuel fits into this chaos we have,” he said.
He pointed out there are two schools of thought. One is, given very high energy prices, specifically gasoline and crude oil, what role does renewable fuels have in trying to manage pricing? Can more renewable sources be used to try and keep the price of gas at a reasonable level? The counter argument to that is that there is more food inflation in the U.S., though not like we’re seeing globally.
Then the question is, “Well, why are we using food vs. fuel? As grain prices go up there’s going to be more food insecurity globally. Do we really want to take large volumes of agricultural products that are intended for human food in the supply chain and suddenly direct that toward energy?
“But the reason it becomes so critical is because we are in the process, at least in the U.S., of rethinking how does renewable energy, as it pertains to agriculture, fit within our needs and what role does it play? That’s going to be a very difficult discussion. Good, bad, or indifferent it’s going to set the direction of American agriculture,” he concluded.