The canola market has been caught up in the commodity downdraft precipitated by bearish estimates put out by the USDA in its annual Agricultural Outlook Forum. Analysts have been surprised by the overly bearish reaction to the report, given the low accuracy of these annual pre-season estimates the USDA proposes. Increased deliveries of Brazilian soybeans into the export channels and no apparent ramp up in the Ukraine war are reported to be the other factors that combined to depress commodity markets.
For the canola market, no major news has occurred to suggest that prices should be dropping at the levels seen. In fact, net long futures positions in the canola market held by commercial traders is reported to be the highest it has been since June 2020.
Canola exports from North America are on track to reach the 8.5 million metric ton (MMT) forecast. Given that exports are 100,000 metric tons (MT) ahead of the pace needed to reach this target, the USDA, in its Oilseed: World Markets and Trade Report for February, increased its estimate of canola exports from Canada from 7.9 MMT to 8.4MMT, in line with Canadian Statistical Agency estimates. Larger supplies and strong demand from China were cited as reasons for the increase. It also said Australia and Uruguay would export 475,000 MT more canola, given larger supplies and robust demand. Global consumption of canola in that report was raised from the prior month to 81.17 MMT and ending stocks were reduced from 6.75 MMT to 6.16 MMT, a drop of 8.7 percent.
U.S. crushings of canola increased nearly 50 percent in January compared to a year ago according to the monthly Oilseed Crushings Report by USDA. It said 204,340 tons of canola were crushed for crude oil in January, compared to 136,632 tons in January of 2022. Canola crude oil produced was up 166 million pounds, up 47 percent from last January. While canola crush was up compared to a year ago, soybean crush was down slightly.
The U.S. Energy Information reported in its Monthly Biofuels Update that 170 million gallons of canola oil were used in the production of biofuels during December, up from 113 million gallons in November. The yearly likely exceeded 1.45 billion gallons, plugging in the same estimates for the months of February and March as the prior year, as these estimates for 2022 were not published to avoid disclosure of individual company data.
The spring canola price for crop insurance was determined during the month of February and that price is $27.20 per hundredweight. This is the third-highest spring price set for canola and is computed by averaging the daily close of the November ICE Canola contract throughout February.
The May ICE canola contract finished at $818 per MT on March 1, up by $.40 per MT on the day and up $1 per MT in the last two weeks. The July canola contract ended at $814 per MT, up $.90 per MT on the day, and down $1 per MT in the last two weeks. Each of these contracts reached recent highs of $830 per MT on Feb. 21. The new crop January contract has weakened more than the nearby recently.
Many market analysts continue to look for the traditional price strength seen in April and May when the canola market would have to buy acres.
As of March 1, prices at nearby crush plants ranged from $27.85 per hundredweight to $28.80 for April deliveries, down slightly in the last two weeks, and $27.56 per hundredweight to $28.80 for May and June deliveries, also down slightly the last half of February.