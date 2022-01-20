US corn prices remaining strong through January

Corn prices, depending on location, are still very good as the first month of the new comes to a close.
“Corn prices, because of basis levels, are actually still very good, between $5.80 and $5.90. That’s still very strong,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.
Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Jan. 18, the January cash price for old crop corn was $5.81 per bushel and basis was -14 cents under. The May 2022 futures price was listed just under $6 at $5.96 and basis was -2 cents under.
Olson pointed out that in mid-January USDA released four key reports. Sometimes these January reports can be controversial and can cause some market volatility. However, this year, cumulatively the reports were relatively neutral for basically all the major commodities – corn, soybeans, and wheat.
The first report was the January update for the WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) report. The second report was the annual crop production report, which is the final yield, acreage, and total production estimate for corn and soybeans.
“There were some small changes, but basically what the market was expecting,” he said.
Another is the Quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is survey-based inventory of how much grain is in the system, both at the farm level as well as the commercial level.
The final report was the winter wheat seeding report, a survey of farmers to say how much winter wheat was seeded last fall.
“Taken as a whole, the reports were relatively neutral, but for corn that quarterly stocks report was important because that’s really about the only way we can track feed consumption,” he said, adding that in terms of usage, the three big uses for corn are feed for the livestock sector, ethanol, and exports. For ethanol and exports, USDA provides weekly updates of how many gallons or barrels of ethanol are produced each week, and also export sales numbers.
“But the largest use is for livestock feed and we really don’t have a good way to track that other than these quarterly stocks reports,” he said. “The numbers came in about where we were expecting, so no major shocks, but it is something I watch and pay attention to just because that is really the only way we can track the feed utilization.”
Now that those numbers are out, it’s time to look forward and “do the reset button.” Do we have the right numbers? Are we working off the right information?
Looking forward, Olson said there are a couple things the market is watching.
“From my perspective, even though corn exports are relatively small compared to the use for ethanol and feed, it’s still an important number and it’s the hardest number to try and predict,” he said. “Ethanol numbers are strong. The ethanol industry is rebounding, people are driving more, and thus consuming more ethanol. Short-term, over the next several months, the expectation is we’re going to have good ethanol demand.
“Livestock numbers don’t change that quickly and so feed numbers aren’t adjusted quickly. The hard one to try and know, and it’s a big enough number that makes a difference, is exports,” he added.
The two biggest buyers of U.S. corn are China and Mexico, and although there are other countries like Japan and Korea and a few others that are really important, the two big ones are China and Mexico. Mexico, Olson pointed out, has been buying at about the same pace as they always have – buying U.S. corn kind of on the same cycle we normally see, which is good. “They’re a good solid customer,” he said
China, on the other hand, is always the wild card and it typically involves their feed grain consumption.
“Normally, in a feed ration, you have the grain side and the energy side, which is usually soybean meal,” he said. “Last year the U.S. had record corn exports, mainly because China came in and purchased a lot more corn than anybody expected.”
In fact, it was a record amount of Chinese corn purchases from the U.S. as they were the number one corn buyer last year.
“A lot of people got very excited about that, which is legit,” he said. “They have been buying U.S. corn again this year, but not at the pace we saw last year. The good news is China is buying a lot of feed grains off the global market. They’re buying a lot of feed wheat, feed barley, some sorghum, but not a lot of corn, in particular U.S. corn.
“The theory, the logic behind that is they’re waiting for some of the Brazilian and Argentine corn to be harvested. They’re hoping that will be lower priced than U.S. corn,” he added. “The Chinese are very shrewd buyers. They’re very smart. They’ve been trading in the global market for a long time and they’re very careful buyers.”
Turning attention to South America, Olson noted the weather in southern Brazil as well as Argentina has not been very good of late.
“The yield forecasts for both southern Brazil as well as Argentina, for corn and soybeans, are dropping and dropping very quickly because we’re now reaching some of those key reproductive stages – the flowering and the pollinating,” he said. “At least in the south, they haven’t got cob development yet, but we’re getting there soon. And it's been hot and dry, especially in Argentina.”
That could have an impact on future sales as both Argentina and Brazil are major competitors to the U.S. in the global corn market. Their corn exports have been growing very steadily over the last several years.
“The U.S. is still number one by quite a ways, but Brazil, Argentina, and Ukraine, their corn exports have been growing steadily over the last several years and are now getting to be kind of a big player,” he said.
So, going forward, the corn market is watching South American weather almost as closely as the soybean market.
“The reason for that is because of this competition for potential Chinese corn purchases,” he said. “Recently, China did come in and buy some more corn, (albeit) smaller amounts. It wasn’t a big purchase, but they did come in and buy some corn, which again is a signal that they may not be done yet.
“So, shorter-term, for the next several months, that’s what we’re looking at,” he concluded.