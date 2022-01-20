US corn prices remaining strong through January

Corn prices, depending on location, are still very good as the first month of the new comes to a close.

“Corn prices, because of basis levels, are actually still very good, between $5.80 and $5.90. That’s still very strong,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Jan. 18, the January cash price for old crop corn was $5.81 per bushel and basis was -14 cents under. The May 2022 futures price was listed just under $6 at $5.96 and basis was -2 cents under.

Olson pointed out that in mid-January USDA released four key reports. Sometimes these January reports can be controversial and can cause some market volatility. However, this year, cumulatively the reports were relatively neutral for basically all the major commodities – corn, soybeans, and wheat.

The first report was the January update for the WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) report. The second report was the annual crop production report, which is the final yield, acreage, and total production estimate for corn and soybeans.

“There were some small changes, but basically what the market was expecting,” he said.

Another is the Quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is survey-based inventory of how much grain is in the system, both at the farm level as well as the commercial level.