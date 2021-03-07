US durum prices holding at high levels

Durum prices in the U.S. continue to hold at some of the highest levels of the year with a lot of local lot bids holding at the $6.50 range as of March 1. The Minneapolis Grain Exchange cash index in early January was at about $5.90 and it's now at $6.40.

“That’s some good appreciation,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Part of that support has been from strength in other commodities, but durum has been a little more independent.”

Peterson feels the overall market continues to gain strength with the tightness in world inventories and strong U.S. mill demand. As the 2020 marketing year progresses, he’s seen a little stronger export pace out of Canada than anticipated and that might be tightening inventories up there, and of course, the acreage battle for 2021 are all among the underlying support factors.

“If the market continues to go higher … I think that’s predicated on domestic mills and pasta manufacturers and whether they’re concerned about planted acres or the continued drought and want to try to get some extended coverage to shore up supplies. That could put a little push in the market,” he said.

“I think producers will be relatively tight holders, so I don’t think we’ll see a lot of selling pressure on the market, just considering how dry it is,” he continued. “Until we start getting a more frequent, consistent moisture pattern, I think producers are going to be tight holders of some of the old crop inventory.”

Looking at Canada, a major competitor in the durum market, prices there are actually a little stronger when equated back to U.S. dollars. Some of their current bids are over $7. Also, some of their new crop bids for August/September are also in the upper $6 range.