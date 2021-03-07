US durum prices holding at high levels

Durum prices in the U.S. continue to hold at some of the highest levels of the year with a lot of local lot bids holding at the $6.50 range as of March 1. The Minneapolis Grain Exchange cash index in early January was at about $5.90 and it's now at $6.40.
“That’s some good appreciation,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Part of that support has been from strength in other commodities, but durum has been a little more independent.”
Peterson feels the overall market continues to gain strength with the tightness in world inventories and strong U.S. mill demand. As the 2020 marketing year progresses, he’s seen a little stronger export pace out of Canada than anticipated and that might be tightening inventories up there, and of course, the acreage battle for 2021 are all among the underlying support factors.
“If the market continues to go higher … I think that’s predicated on domestic mills and pasta manufacturers and whether they’re concerned about planted acres or the continued drought and want to try to get some extended coverage to shore up supplies. That could put a little push in the market,” he said.
“I think producers will be relatively tight holders, so I don’t think we’ll see a lot of selling pressure on the market, just considering how dry it is,” he continued. “Until we start getting a more frequent, consistent moisture pattern, I think producers are going to be tight holders of some of the old crop inventory.”
Looking at Canada, a major competitor in the durum market, prices there are actually a little stronger when equated back to U.S. dollars. Some of their current bids are over $7. Also, some of their new crop bids for August/September are also in the upper $6 range.
“There’s a little more strength out of Canada,” he said. “Part of that is they’ve had a pretty robust export sales pace so far. The actual numbers available are only through December, but they’ve shipped out 90 million bushels in the first five months of their marketing year, which is up 20 percent over last year. They also have a very strong feed wheat market, which may be lending some support.”
Italy continues to be a pretty dominant buyer with close to a third of Canada’s durum sales going there, which is double last year’s level. Canada has also seen stronger sales to Morocco.
“Canadian durum sales into the U.S. are lower,” Peterson noted, “but part of that is attributed to the railroads trying to keep moving east/west to meet some of the European and North African sales they have on the books.”
U.S. durum exports as of mid-February stood at 24 million bushels (MB), which is off about 20 percent from a year ago. However, it is in line with USDA’s projections. With the very strong domestic market in the U.S. and pretty aggressive sales from Canada, it makes it challenging to compete.
On a positive note, Peterson noted the U.S. does have some sales on the books to Algeria, and sales to Central and Latin America are three times higher compared to last year, albeit a fairly small number. Part of that is the decline in exports from Mexico with their cutback in production, he added.
Just like the U.S., with a lot of the issues related to COVID and some of the in-home isolation, pasta consumption has been very strong worldwide, according to Peterson.
As we get later into the 2020-221 marketing year, the International Grains Council (IGC) released its February report, which did not include a lot of new news. However, on a positive note, the IGC did lower the production estimate for both Kazakhstan and Australia, and also lowered export estimates from Kazakhstan and the European Union.
On the other hand, the IGC also raised export projections for Australia and Canada compared to the previous month, and kept U.S. exports steady.
As we transition further into March, the next big headline for durum will be USDA’s planting intention report, which will be released at the end of the month. One factor that will be watched closely is what kind of moisture patterns producers in the U.S and Canada see over the next couple months.
“Even though durum is more independent compared to other commodity markets, just the shear level of rally in both corn and soybean, if we do start to see some major sell-off in those markets that could affect durum,” he said. “But durum does have some support under it because the inventories are relatively tight.”
Initial expectations among analysts are that planted durum acres will be higher in both Canada and parts of North Dakota and Montana, although the level of acreage is up for debate. Some analysts in the industry are not expecting more than a 5 percent increase, while others are 10 percent or higher.
“We’ll see what happens. If our prices move to the values where Canada is, that would certainly help encourage more acres,” Peterson said. “But at the current price, even though $6.50 is certainly strong compared to the last few years, peas, canola, barley and a lot of those other crops are competing pretty hard, as well.
“For now, it’s the March lull in the markets until we get a handle on what our acres are going to be, and once the Great Lakes open we might spring some more export demand,” he continued. “Other than that, it’s pretty strong domestic demand which is helping support our market.”