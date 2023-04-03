While a lot of attention in the soybean market has been focused on what’s been happening with soybean production in South America for many weeks, in particular Argentina, the market is now beginning to turn its attention to what will be taking place in the U.S.

“The soybean market has been a bit more focused on what’s happening in Argentina and the weather problems they’re having there. It has a larger either direct or indirect impact on soybeans than on corn. Argentina is a pretty important soybean and soybean oil and meal supplier to the global markets,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University, adding that the market had been holding up pretty well following a sell-off of various commodities earlier in March due to a number of factors.

Olson explained that a couple things happened at the same time that led to the sell-off. One factor was news out of South America, in particular for the Argentine crop, for both corn and soybeans, and even to some degree for the Brazilian second, or safrinha corn crop, that was getting to be old news.

“We had people getting a little tired of talking about that South American story. And then oftentimes what happens when the ag markets don’t have a lot of new news, they look elsewhere to get their direction,” he said. “So they looked to the outside markets and there probably were some challenges at the macroeconomic level that, very similar to corn, we started to tip prices lower. We saw some of those outside fund managers come in and start offsetting their positions and doing some pretty heavy sales. It just got to be a real negative tone in the marketplace and so we saw this slip in the commodity markets, as well.”

Olson said there was a lot of concern at the farmer level wondering if they had missed the high. But Olson explained that this was a correction and he expects prices to recover.

“They may not recover to the levels we saw before this big drop, but you’ll have another chance at it, just don’t mess around too much,” he offered to producers. “I know a lot of farmers don’t have much old crop soybeans left, but there are a lot of questions about new crop soybeans and how much should I try and forward contract.

“My suggestion is that this is one of the years, in my opinion, that I think farmers should be looking at forward pricing,” he continued. “I think this is going to be one of these years where some of the highs of the year will likely be either just before planting or during the planting season. If we get a typical year, something like a normal production year, I do expect that prices will slowly drift lower over the summer.

“It’s not that we won’t have spikes, it’s not that we won’t have some opportunities to make some additional sales, but with today’s numbers, if you put in the planting forecasts that a lot of private forecasters are putting out, and put in a trend line (or average) yield, supplies should be comfortable. We’re not going to be at an excess, or any big surpluses, but we will be at a comfortable level,” he added.

As for spring planting, it may come late in the Northern Plains of North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota where snowpack still covers a large part of the region. At the time he gave his report, Olson was looking out the window and watching it snow, yet again.

“The big topic of conversation is when will spring come and whether we are going to see some delayed planting. Is our spring planting season going to be delayed enough that it’s going to cause some problems?” he asked. “In my opinion, it’s still a little too early to make any strong comments about that, (but) I do know that worry is starting to set in because usually at this time of year we’re starting to get some warmer weather, we’re starting to see some snow melting.”

Thus far, that has been slow in coming. Then again, a warming then a cooling may be better to slow or prevent potential flooding.

Soil moisture conditions are relatively dry and there isn’t a very deep frost layer, so once it does warm up, Olson expects that producers will be able to get in the fields pretty soon after that. But again, Mother Nature has its own plans, so it’s really hard to forecast.

“At this stage of the game, my recommendation would be to try and stay flexible. Have a plan in place, have a strategy saying this is what my intent is,” he said. “But also realize that if you have to make some adjustments, be flexible enough to say, ‘What will be my plan B or plan C? What would that look like if I had to?’”

On the demand side, Olson noted there was one sale of U.S. soybeans to China, which is atypical for this time of year when South America usually dominates soybean trade. However, this year the Brazilian soybean harvest started out pretty quick, was going along smoothly, and as it worked its way south it ran into some wet weather conditions that really slowed up the harvest and caused some delays.

“One of the other issues that Brazil sometimes has when it gets really wet and rainy is it also makes it very difficult to load vessels, so their ability to export both corn and soybeans is hampered. It doesn’t go to zero, but it makes it a lot harder,” he said. “So some of those vessel loadings got slowed up and there was a backlog of some vessels in the ports that got backed up a bit.

“Because of some of those harvest delays and the vessel backlog, the Chinese did come in and buy a few cargoes of U.S. soybeans to back-fill just because there were some delivery problems,” he continued. “It hasn’t been large volumes (and) nobody really expects a big shift back to the U.S. at this stage of the game just because the Brazilian crop is so large.”

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 28, the April cash price for soybeans was $14.04 per bushel and basis was -25 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was listed at $12.94 and basis was +6 cents over.

Producers have seen a reduction of about 90 cents since February. That’s considerable, but when compared historically, the current prices are still “some really good prices.” One of the reasons prices were higher earlier in the season was because of that big uncertainty about how big the Argentine crop for both corn and beans would be.

“Because of that risk premium we had in the marketplace, prices held up very well pretty much all winter long. It wasn’t until recently that we finally got a better feel for how big that crop is, which we know is going to have some problems,” Olson said. “That’s news that we’ve known about for a while. We’re getting a better idea now on what the actual size is (and) buyers are adjusting their purchasing habits to compensate. So we’re taking some of that risk premium back out of the marketplace.

“I would expect, given everything that went on, that we would see some lower prices as we get more information and people become more comfortable with the numbers that are coming out of South America,” he continued.

“Looking backwards is easy, but also sometimes it gives us some poor reference points, and we really need to be thinking forward. Even today, with the recovery we’ve had now, today’s prices are still very good when we look at longer-term history. So we can’t say, ‘Boy, I wish we had $15 beans again,’ because I don’t know that we’re going to get that high,” he added. “We sometimes forget where we are relative to what we’ve normally seen.”

Olson wants producers to ask themselves what their reference point is and how they define what a good price is. He said the market psychology right now is that U.S. producers are going to have a good crop, good planting progress, and good yield potential.

“That, right now, is dominating people’s perspectives. So if you’re expecting a larger crop coming up next year, and that’s what everybody is telling you, as a buyer you say, ‘Well, my best strategy is to just sit back and wait, I’ll buy hand to mouth on what I need, and then I’m going to wait until the new crop comes by and get lower prices,’” he said.

“Right now, based on everything we know, what I’m saying to farmers is that the path of least resistance for grain prices is lower, and we have to keep that in mind. So you can’t look backwards and say, ‘Boy, I wish I could get $15 again,’ because it probably won’t happen,” he said. “It’s not that it can’t happen, obviously anything is possible, but we’re going to have to have some major event that would change people’s attitudes and say, ‘Boy, $14 is looking like a heck of a buy, but it might go to $15,’ and I don’t see anything like that right now that would change that mentality.”