US soybean market indirectly impacted by war

While the war in Ukraine has had a direct impact on some commodity markets like corn and wheat, its impact is more indirect when it comes to soybeans. But there is an impact nonetheless.

“Ukraine and southern Russia do produce some soybeans, but they don’t have large export volumes,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. “Their acreage of corn and soybeans has been growing over the last several years, but they’re not huge players in the soybean market. So the war in Ukraine has more of an indirect impact on soybeans than a direct one.”

Even though they are increasing production and acreage some, they still aren’t big players in the soybean market. Just because a country produces a lot doesn’t mean they have a big role to play in the global markets.

For example, China, as a single country, is the largest wheat producer on the globe, but they don’t play a big role in the international market because they import very little wheat and they don’t export any.

“So there are large volumes produced, they’re just not a big player in the global wheat markets,” he explained, adding that it’s the same thing for Russia and Ukraine in regard to soybeans. They are, however, big players in the global vegetable oil market.

The number one vegetable oil traded, by far, is palm oil. A distant second is soybean oil, and third, by volume, is sunflower oil. Ukraine is the number one exporter of sunflower oil and Russia is the number two sunflower oil exporter.