USDA report: 2021 soybean acres less than expected

Prior to the release of the 2021 Prospective Planting report, many analysts felt that soybean acres would increase and were anticipating that producers would plant around 90 million acres. When the report came out on March 31, the market saw that soybean acres did increase, but not to the degree most were expecting.

“If you take a step back and look at that acres report, we came in with a lot less acres than anticipated,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “Just like corn, we did increase acres for 2021 by 4.5 million above last year, putting them at 87.6 million, but it was 2.4 million less than anticipated by the trade.”

The scenario that played out in corn, with the main producing states cutting back on corn acres, actually helped increase soybean acres for this year, just not to the extent analysts were predicting, according to Martinson.

“Those states that dropped their corn acres are adding soybean acres,” he said.

In Illinois, soybean acres were increased by 4 percent while corn acres were reduced by 4 percent. Indiana producers intend to increase soybean acres by 2 percent while reducing corn acres by 4 percent, and Iowa’s soybean acres will increase 4 percent while corn acres are reduced by 3 percent. Nebraska intends to increase soybean acres by 6 percent while also cutting corn acres by 3 percent.

In Minnesota, producers increased their intended soybean acres by 5 percent, coming in at 7.8 million acres compared to 7.4 million last year. Corn acres were left unchanged. Meanwhile, North Dakota is at 7 million soybean acres in 2021 compared to 5.75 million last year, an increase of 22 percent.