USDA report pressures soybean prices

In its Sept. 10 report, USDA came out with its September crop production estimate, which included a decrease in acres and an increase in projected yield, neither of which was unexpected. The report was considered neutral to slightly bearish and put pressure on soybean prices as harvest in the Northern Plains was beginning to get underway.

“What was surprising with USDA’s crop production report … was that we didn’t expect to see a big increase in acres, which we didn’t. They actually decreased the acres for soybeans,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “We were expecting to see an increase in yield and we did see that.”

The trouble with soybeans, according to Martinson, is that demand has been a little slower than normal this year. Normally, at the time that the new marketing year starts, which was Sept. 1 for both soybeans and corn, the U.S. typically has about 50 percent of the exports booked for the following year.

“We don’t have that many sales on the books. We’ve got a decent amount, but not like we’re used to. That tells us that China’s demand is going to start to slow down,” he said. “Well, as of late, they’ve been coming in and they’ve been buying pretty aggressively, so the bigger South American crop kind of staved off them needing to buy from the U.S., (but) now they’re coming to the U.S. and buying.”

Martinson also noted that there is some concern in the market because of the ports being shut down, but most of those are getting back up and running, so it’s becoming a non-event at this point.