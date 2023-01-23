USDA report takes US soybean production lower

Like other grain commodities, the soybean market was looking for new news in the Jan. 12 reports from USDA to provide some direction. What many were expecting, however, they didn’t get.

Among the reports USDA released were the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE); the annual crop summary, which is the final official numbers for planted and harvested acres, as well as yields, for corn, soybeans, and some of the other major crops; the Quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is an inventory of how much grain is in the system and how fast we are moving through those inventories; and the winter wheat seeding report.

“The release of these reports is hitting a reset button on the markets… and that kind of sets the direction for a while,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.

From the projections the USDA numbers conveyed in November, the market was anticipating soybean production would be up slightly, but when the reports came out, that was not the case.

“We were waiting for these numbers. On the soybean side, we actually had a tightening of both harvested area and yields,” he said. “The trade was expecting harvested acres to increase slightly, just a little tick up, but in reality we took a little off. So harvested acres for soybeans was down a bit, toward the low end of the range from what private analysts were expecting.”

Olson said it was the same thing with soybean yields. USDA took about 0.7 bushels off the yield expectations, “which is quite a bit at this time of year.”

As a result of fewer harvested acres and reduced yield, total soybean production was also reduced. The harvested acres, yield, and production numbers were also lowered slightly for corn.

“The difference between corn and beans is that the soybean export pace, relative to where we were this time last year, is actually right on pace. We’re very close, if not slightly above the amount of bushels we’ve sold so far this year,” Olson said.

“Now, the caution with that, and this is what I want farmers to really understand, is our export window, our export season if you will, is going to be shorter this year mainly because the Brazilians started planting earlier this year than average,” he continued. “Last year their planting was slowed because of a wet spring. This year they had a dry spring and they started in the field earlier than average and they planted very quickly, which means that their harvest has technically started already. Now they’re not into the heart of their soybean harvest yet, but they’re going to be getting there pretty quickly.”

And that, he explained, could impact soybean exports for the U.S., and he, as well as some other analysts, have been cautioning farmers about that fact. The U.S., he noted, has had some pretty good export sales so far. China has been a pretty strong purchaser, along with Mexico, which is our number two buyer of soybeans.

“But we do expect the Chinese demand to shift to Brazil pretty quickly, especially once they (Brazil) get their harvest going,” he said.

“The other thing I want to caution farmers about is that this year Brazil is going to have an increase in their planted area. As long as they get an average yield or slightly higher, even an average number, they’re going to have a monster crop,” he continued. “They’re going to blow the top off their previous record. So we’re looking at a very large Brazilian soybean crop and that’s going to have its impact later on in our season.”

In the U.S., Olson pointed out there are two major uses for soybeans – the export market and the domestic crush market.

“We still have a strong demand base. It’s about a 50/50 split. About half of our beans go overseas and the remaining half stays here. But the domestic crush has been very strong, and so that has been helping us support prices so far,” he said. “But I do want to caution everybody that I do think the export pace going into the Gulf or the (Pacific Northwest) is going to start to slow as the Brazilian crop gets harvested.”

In the WASDE report, USDA made a small adjustment for Brazilian soybeans. The Argentine bean crop took a hit, which was expected because of the very dry conditions there during the growing season.

A lot of private analysts are looking at a much smaller Argentine soybean crop due to drought, and many of those are expecting that number to continue to drop.

Argentina, he pointed out, doesn’t sell a lot of whole soybeans, instead they usually process their soybeans first so they can crush it into oil and meal, and then export the oil and meal instead of exporting the whole soybean.

“The size of the Argentine crop actually has a little bit more of an impact on U.S. meal and oil prices than it does on whole soybeans,” he said. “Now, there is an impact, but it’s more of an indirect implication instead of a direct one, unlike with Brazil. The U.S. and Brazil go head-to-head when it comes to selling whole soybeans.

“In my view, when looking at soybean prices only, the Brazilian crop is more important psychologically in that process,” he added.

There have been mixed results for soybeans in the marketplace, according to Olson, noting that when all the numbers that came out, there was a response in the futures market.

“Nearby or old crop soybeans did pop again and they came back. We hadn’t quite reached the last spike we saw toward the end of the year, but we’re getting close to that,” he said. “Then again, new crop soybeans, they were still positive. They had a bit of a recovery, but it was much more muted. New crop isn’t as sensitive as the old crop.”

Looking at local soybean prices, they are holding steady and holding up very well at this time. But soybeans are starting to see an inverse in the marketplace.

“At least the bids for January delivery are at about $14.90-ish, depending on where you go, but by the time we get into February the basis starts to widen again, so we’re going from a very narrow basis to a wider basis,” Olson explained. “We’re looking at almost a 20-25 cent decrease in prices mainly because of that basis level. So what’s happening is the local market is signaling that if you want to sell your soybeans and deliver in January, that’s a much better bet than trying to wait and deliver in February. We’ll still buy them in February, we’d be happy to do that, but the price is going to be about 20-25 cents below.

“The cash market is really signaling the same thing, that our export window is closing, and closing pretty quickly here. It’s not that we don’t have a demand base because we do have domestic demand,” he added.

The other thing Olson wanted to point out that he feels will be of interest to North Dakota farmers is that the ADM “Green Bison” soy processing plant in Spiritwood, N.D., recently started putting bids out for 2023.

“They’ve started to post some bids for contract delivery for 2023 harvest. That was the first I saw of those postings,” he said.

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Jan. 16, the September cash price for soybeans was $14.92 per bushel and basis was -35 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was listed at $13.93 and basis was -3 cents under.