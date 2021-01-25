USDA reports give boost to soybean prices

A number of reports released by USDA on Jan. 12 gave rise to prices for a number of commodities, perhaps most notably for soybeans.

“The data we got out of USDA on Jan. 12 really did hit the reset button on the grain markets,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. “Those series of reports come out the middle of January every year and they typically are something we pay attention to, but this time around they really put some life back into the marketplace. The numbers for supplies, but especially for the production side, were much lower than expected.”

USDA estimated the domestic soybean ending stocks at 140 million bushels (MB), down 35 MB from its December forecast of 175 MB. Soybean production was pegged at 4.135 billion bushels.

Olson emphasized that new data gets processed very quickly by analysts and producers who then make their mental adjustments on what they think it means moving forward.

“The marketplace chews up new information really quickly. It’s a very hungry arena,” he said. “But those USDA numbers now do become a base or reference point. That’s why they’re so important.

“Whether farmers agree with the numbers or not is irrelevant,” he continued. “Those become the reference point for a lot of the traders and analysts who say, ‘Okay, what’s our base point? And from that baseline, what do we think is going to happen up or down?’”

While a lot of attention has been on the strong demand for soybeans and the importance of exports, Olson said the market is really focused on what’s happening in South America at this time, starting with Brazil, which is just now beginning their soybean harvest. The last report indicated that about .5 of a percent of soybean harvest was complete in Brazil, which is behind average.